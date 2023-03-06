When I bought a ticket for a performance of the Denver Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall, with Peter Oundjian conducting, I marveled at my good fortune. Not only would I hear Conrad Tao on piano, I would get to meet composer Joan Tower in a post-concert talk. All this for a $30 ticket, merely feet away from the orchestra.

The temperatures dropped to the single digits on that last weekend in January and the wind picked up in downtown Denver. Combined with a thin layer of ice, the conditions felt more like Antarctica. Nonetheless, I made my way to the concert hall with plenty of time before the start of the performance.

When I bought the ticket online, I noticed the location of the seat: not the front row, but maybe six rows back. Naturally I thought every seat in the concert hall would be excellent.

Imagine my surprise when I found my seat and realized that, yes, I would be sitting in the front row. Unfortunately the designers of the theater included a hydraulic elevator in front of the stage so they could store the piano and the larger instruments in the basement. Those six phantom rows I noticed online? Not there, taken up by the apron of the stage.

My seat put me a scant 12 inches away from the edge of the stage and at eye level with the shoes of the three members of the violin section. I could see nothing else except for the back side of the conductor. Oh, it sounded fine, but I wanted to see the performers.

At intermission, I strolled around to see if I could score a better seat. I asked a kindly looking usher if the concert was like a baseball game where you can sit wherever you want after the seventh inning stretch. She winked at me and said because of the weather, I would find lots of empty seats. I ended up sitting in a $200 seat with a wonderful view of the entire orchestra.

I bring all this up because of a plan by AMC Movie Theatres for something they call Sightline, a value-based program that lets you reserve your seat — and pay more — if you avoid sitting in the front row or on the sides. Movie houses used to be purely democratic. The earlier you arrived at the theater, the more options you had for picking a seat. This new program lets the theater charge more for the seats in the middle.

Whoopee. Chalk up another way to nickel-and-dime patrons of the arts. What’s next? Cheaper seats on a bunch of wooden pallets in the back where you can manufacture license plates during the movie? I hope the chain remembers pay toilets. That’s a good way for the company to make a handful of dimes during a busy evening.

On AMC’s website, under the Frequently Asked Questions, someone wondered how to handle a deadbeat sitting in your assigned seat. The response: “If another guest is sitting in your reserved seat, please notify a team member and they will be happy to assist.” In other words, some 15-year-old part-time, minimum-wage employee will put down his or her phone, grab the cattle prod from under the concession stand and set the controls to “stun.”

In the future I expect the chain to install electrodes embedded in the seat cushions that will operate based on your ticket level. That should keep those scalawags out of the expensive seats when they neglect to pay for them.

Back in the good old days, I remember second-run theaters that offered three features for $1. At that price you could almost live in a movie house for the low, low rent of $30 a month. In those theaters, where your feet stuck to the floor because nobody ever bothered to mop up the spilled soda, I truly felt at home. And I also saw a lot of great movies at a uniform price.