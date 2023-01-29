Brown: Artificial intelligence and writing

Mrs. Larson – my no-nonsense former boot camp instructor and sixth grade teacher – loved to tell our class about a certain student who failed at spelling. This student often boasted that he didn’t care about spelling because he would have one of his secretaries do his writing for him. He told our teacher that he would be working in his daddy’s office so all he needed to do was to learn how to count money.

Mrs. Larson told us this as a cautionary tale, one that was supposed to impart an important lesson to us, a lesson that still escapes me. She insisted that the future would be full of possibilities but we still needed to learn how to spell to survive whichever Armageddon arrived first. I knew all about “the future.”

I religiously watched “The Jetsons,” an animated television sitcom set in the distant future and produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions starting in 1962. The most important lesson I learned: If you ever need to foil a computer, ask it to do two things at once because everybody knows a computer can only do one thing at a time.

Of course that fact has nothing to do with this essay, but I wanted to include it to prove my bonafides to younger readers.

Lately the mainstream media has created stories about software using artificial intelligence that can create headlines, blog posts, texts and even newspaper articles so closely resembling the work of humans that it becomes more and more difficult to tell them apart.

Someone even created a program that samples text to determine if a machine or a human created it.

I predict in the near future that the human element will be completely removed. A computer will write the text, a different computer will read it and a third computer will evaluate it. The humans will spend their time playing croquet in the backyard.

How do you know I actually wrote this drivel? One reader wrote to me: “Your columns are so poorly written that I never read them. And when I do, I never finish them. And when I finish them, I wish I hadn’t.” Hey, everybody needs a little constructive criticism now and then. Other times complete strangers come up to me at the grocery store and say, “Are you the guy that writes columns in the Hub?” “Yes, I am.” “Nobody ever reads them, so just cut it out.”

With artificial intelligence, the software can produce passable text right now. In another three months, it will be even better. In three years, I predict it will have a “ramble” setting and an “absurdity” setting to rival the kind of stuff I submit to the Hub on a weekly basis. In 300 years, watch out George Jetson.

Unlike that student of Mrs. Larson’s, I actually tried to spell correctly. The letter combinations seemed random and meaningless. I hope she told her future classes that one of her students consistently failed at spelling but that he wasn’t successful enough to ever have a secretary to write for him.

He would be doomed to playing croquet in the backyard by himself. Little did she know that I might have a bot to take care of those messy details. And nobody would ever be the wiser. And nobody would ever be the wiser. And nobody would ever be the wiser.