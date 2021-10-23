Brother’s case of COVID

COVID still haunts us like a Halloween monster. My brother Bob emailed me last Friday and said his partner Scott had tested positive for COVID. The following day, Bob tested positive too. Bob and Scott are both vaccinated.
If you think COVID is vanishing like smoke, you’re wrong. The Two Rivers Public Health Department COVID risk dial needle hasn’t budged from the red “pandemic” level for a month. In Ohio, statistics are worse.
Bob, a retired high school music teacher, lives in suburban Cleveland with Scott, a hairstylist. They think they know, maybe, where Scott got COVID, but they’re not sure.
Scott spent the weekend of Oct. 2-3 with friends at Kalahari Water Park in Sandusky, Ohio. A few days later, he got what he assumed was a mild cold, but when the sneezing wouldn’t stop, he wondered aloud if he had COVID. But he had no fever, and he never lost his sense of taste and smell, both telltale COVID symptoms.
Early this fall, as COVID’s delta variant spiked in Ohio, the stylists at Scott’s hair salon resumed wearing masks, but on Oct. 12, a stylist tested positive for COVID. The next day, the salon manager ordered all employees to get tested.
Scott got tested Oct. 13. He got his results Thursday morning: positive. Bob decided he’d better get tested, too. “I’ve had what I thought was just a slight cold, but I sniffle in the spring and fall anyway, so I didn’t think much about it,” he emailed. “I have no other symptoms and I feel just fine: no breathing problems, no fatigue, nothing.”
He tested positive, too.
Their lives came to a sudden halt. Both are quarantining for 10 days.
Last weekend, they had to cancel a visit they’d planned with cousins in Sylvania, Ohio, with pumpkin-carving and hikes through the forests and a ride on bike paths under canopies of red, orange and yellow leaves.
Bob missed choir practice Thursday at the large Methodist church where he’s the organist. He also had to scramble to find a substitute to play the organ for a wedding at the church last Saturday. Fortunately, he’d already lined up an organ substitute for Sunday services because he’d planned to be in Sylvania.
Canceled, too, was their trip this weekend to the New River Gorge in West Virginia, a paradise with a sparkling river and forests and mountains that explodes with color in October. They’d planned to go a year ago, but COVID-19 canceled that. COVID-19 erased it this year, too.
Bob is relieved he got COVID. “Now I don’t have to worry about it anymore. After Scott found out he was positive, I thought I’d have to tiptoe around as if the whole house was full of land mines,” he wrote in a letter this week. “Now I don’t. We’re both feeling 99% fine.”
He added, “Part of it is kind of ‘fun,’ like when you have a snow day and you can hole up at home. But part of it is blah. This is how it felt in March 2020 when everything suddenly stopped.”
He violated his quarantine just once, briefly, when he slipped on a mask and dashed into the supermarket to pick up milk. “I know that store inside and out, and knew I could zip through there in no time and get what I needed and come home. They have plastic glass around the registers, and people wear masks and social distance out of habit, so I didn’t feel guilty.”
Mild or not, Bob’s case is a thud, a reminder that COVID is still lurking around, even among the vaccinated.
I keep wondering whether Scott picked up COVID at work or at the water park or from some unvaccinated person while he waited in line at the drug store. People who claim vaccines are a personal decision are wrong. COVID isn’t personal. It’s highly contagious, and it’s still around because the unvaccinated are liberally spreading it to others.
I thank my lucky stars Bob got vaccinated and that he and Scott have minor breakthrough cases. When COVID grabs a loved one, it hits home.