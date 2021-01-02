Bouncing to canyon’s floor

My feet dangled from a saddle on a trail 1,000 feet high. Molly, my mule, skirted the hem of the switchbacks, peering over the edge before turning back to the trail. I was terrified. But since it was a brutal hike back up to the Grand Canyon’s South Rim, I had to trust. That, and pray. There were no safety nets out here, no cellphones, no EMS squads. It was just Molly and me and this unforgiving, stunning terrain.
Fourteen years ago on New Year’s Day, I rode Molly to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
“This is not Disneyland,” Troy, the mustachioed wrangler told us dozen riders in the corral at dawn. He raised a riding crop high in the air. “This,” he said, “is a mule motivator. If you can’t use it, go get your money back. If you won’t respect your guide, go get your money back. Safety is our goal today.”
Safety? If safety is paramount, why do they take a gaggle of gawking greenhorns, cinch them into saddles and ship them down coiling, hair-thin trails for nine miles without guardrails? They had never lost a rider, but I could be the first.
Fright had jabbed me the night before. I’d visited the Grand Canyon five times, but staring down from the rim was like drooling over a Porsche through a showroom window. I wanted to descend into it. Today, at last, I would, with my daughter Sara, then 20. When we left, my mother cried. My son Matt, 11, was too scared to come.
At 6 a.m. a gray sponge of cloud plugged up the canyon and oozed rain. We piled on layers and grabbed our gear — a single plastic bag with pajamas, underwear and a toothbrush. It’s all mule riders can take for an overnight stay at Phantom Ranch.
At the corral, they lined us up as if for an execution. Troy studied us, then matched us up with a mule. A wrangler boosted me up onto Molly’s back. It was so high up there I could’ve seen all the way to Los Angeles, had the sky been clear.
Abruptly, that string of mules began to move, and like skydivers being shoved out of a plane, we were on our way. I was terrified.
The Bright Angel trail snaked back and forth like a lariat, but as Molly ambled along, my anxiety faded. This was effortless. My daughter, five mules ahead, looked back at me and beamed. When a finger of sunlight poked the canyon, the fog parted like the Red Sea, and I looked out to the spectacular vistas and saw God.
We stopped for a brown-bag lunch at noon. Back on our mules, we came to “the corkscrew.” The trail circled down and around, down and down, like water draining out of a bathtub. It was deep, beautiful and terrifying. Molly never flinched.
An hour later, we popped out high above the Colorado River, escorted by a mountain goat. By mid-afternoon, we arrived at Phantom Ranch. Golden cottonwoods fluttered in the sun. On New Year’s Day, it was still autumn down here.
The next day, we rested. We hiked. We sat on the riverbank. The canyon walls were layers of red, black and white like Neapolitan ice cream. That night we gazed at the stars winking high above the canyon walls.
By daybreak, we were back in the saddle for the return ride up the Kaibab Trail with wrangler Dave Rodriguez. It was two miles shorter than the Bright Angel Trail but steeper, wild, silent and desolate.
“They ought to call this the Grand Canyon Wilderness,” Rodriguez said. “It’s unforgiving, but up there on the rim, people don’t understand.” He talked about unprepared hikers who died out here from dehydration.
The trail grew rocky. It funneled into fishing line. Nobody talked now. We rounded a lip of trail poking out from the rock 1,000 feet high. Dave’s mule stumbled. My trust wobbled, but Molly didn’t.
Back at the corral, Rodriguez dug into my saddlebag and pulled out a bag of money and postcards. “You brought the U.S. mail up the trail,” he said. Talk about trust.