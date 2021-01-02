Bouncing to canyon’s floor

At 6 a.m. a gray sponge of cloud plugged up the canyon and oozed rain. We piled on layers and grabbed our gear — a single plastic bag with pajamas, underwear and a toothbrush. It’s all mule riders can take for an overnight stay at Phantom Ranch.

At the corral, they lined us up as if for an execution. Troy studied us, then matched us up with a mule. A wrangler boosted me up onto Molly’s back. It was so high up there I could’ve seen all the way to Los Angeles, had the sky been clear.

Abruptly, that string of mules began to move, and like skydivers being shoved out of a plane, we were on our way. I was terrified.

The Bright Angel trail snaked back and forth like a lariat, but as Molly ambled along, my anxiety faded. This was effortless. My daughter, five mules ahead, looked back at me and beamed. When a finger of sunlight poked the canyon, the fog parted like the Red Sea, and I looked out to the spectacular vistas and saw God.

We stopped for a brown-bag lunch at noon. Back on our mules, we came to “the corkscrew.” The trail circled down and around, down and down, like water draining out of a bathtub. It was deep, beautiful and terrifying. Molly never flinched.