Birthing barn, tractors bigger draw for me at fair

My family went to the state fair in Lincoln a few times when I was a child, but we usually took road trip summer vacations to neighboring states. For some of my Wilcox classmates, “summer vacation” meant a day at the state fair.

At fairs or similar events, I want nothing to do with carnival rides that go higher or spin faster than a merry-go-round. Just taking photos of riders can make me woozy.

My aversion to carnival rides has lingered long after my twin sister, Lisa, and I grew out of our motion sickness years. Dad — from whom we inherited that trait — often had to stop the car on trips longer than the 11 miles from our farm to Wilcox so that one or both of us could puke on the side of the road instead of in the back seat.

Unlike me, Lisa loved fair rides as an older child. She usually convinced friends or our older brother Glen to ride with her at the Franklin County Fair. I gave in once when we went to the Buffalo County Fair while in Kearney to visit Grandma Dunn.

I had regrets almost immediately, when the Ferris wheel we were riding stopped with our bucket seat at the top. It swayed every time we moved in the 20 minutes it took for a carnival worker to climb the structure to remove a decorative tube light that had come loose and threatened to fall.