Birthing barn, tractors bigger draw for me at fair

I spent several hours Monday at the Nebraska State Fair with my Nebraska Press Women friend of 40-plus years Mary Pat Finn-Hoag. The longtime ag writer at the Norfolk Daily News is a regular fair attendee and has visited other states’ fairs while on retirement road trips, so I had an expert guide.
We ate roast beef sandwiches at the Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit, ordered ice cream from a booth next to the milking parlor, and spent the most time in the outdoor parking area for antique tractors and an inside open class photography display.
After Mary Pat got in line for an oldies concert at the Heartland Events Center, I stopped by the animal birthing barn and the quilt exhibit on the way to my car.
The three other times I went to the Nebraska State Fair since its move from Lincoln in 2010 were for work. In that first year, I gathered information for a Hub story about how the new livestock barns and show arenas in Grand Island might affect Kearney’s ability to keep and attract events for its new after-the-tornado Buffalo County Exposition Center.
Two years ago, I covered an ag issues roundtable hosted by Sen. Deb Fischer that focused on the 2019 Nebraska floods and federal recovery programs.
My family went to the state fair in Lincoln a few times when I was a child, but we usually took road trip summer vacations to neighboring states. For some of my Wilcox classmates, “summer vacation” meant a day at the state fair.
At fairs or similar events, I want nothing to do with carnival rides that go higher or spin faster than a merry-go-round. Just taking photos of riders can make me woozy.
My aversion to carnival rides has lingered long after my twin sister, Lisa, and I grew out of our motion sickness years. Dad — from whom we inherited that trait — often had to stop the car on trips longer than the 11 miles from our farm to Wilcox so that one or both of us could puke on the side of the road instead of in the back seat.
Unlike me, Lisa loved fair rides as an older child. She usually convinced friends or our older brother Glen to ride with her at the Franklin County Fair. I gave in once when we went to the Buffalo County Fair while in Kearney to visit Grandma Dunn.
I had regrets almost immediately, when the Ferris wheel we were riding stopped with our bucket seat at the top. It swayed every time we moved in the 20 minutes it took for a carnival worker to climb the structure to remove a decorative tube light that had come loose and threatened to fall.
In my middle age, inner ear issues caused problems with my balance and that made carnival rides even less attractive. I do like slow-moving trams and once enjoyed a zip line ride through some South Carolina trees.
A recent TIME magazine story gave an overview of this summer’s space flights by three rich thrill seekers and a few invited guests: July 11, 50 miles over New Mexico by Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson; July 20, 62 miles above Texas by Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos; and Sept. 15, Jared Isaacman’s planned three-day orbit of Earth.
A sidebar story about the history (and danger) of civilian spaceflight focused on the Jan. 28, 1986, Space Shuttle Challenger flight that exploded after takeoff. Because one of the seven crew members was the first teacher in space, Christa McAuliffe, plans to send other civilians to space were canceled.
NASA’s deadline for journalist in space applications had already passed. Although it seemed certain that Walter Cronkite would get the job if he wanted it, I had applied.
So why would someone who puked on family road trips as a child and avoids carnival rides apply for a Space Shuttle mission? Because I knew it would be a good column topic … more than once, actually.