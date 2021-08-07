Billions in rental help goes unused, but why?

Why has President Joe Biden decided to bypass Congress and extend the federal eviction moratorium? It’s because there are approximately 2.7 million U.S. households that are significantly behind on their rent. Extending the moratorium will — at least temporarily — prevent scores of families from being tossed into the street.
Stopping the evictions — even for just two months — seems like the humanitarian approach to the problem. Nobody wants to see families become homeless, especially if our nation lacks the capacity to shelter so many people until they get back on their feet.
However, even great nations like the United States cannot afford such generosity forever. Eventually, the day of reckoning must arrive for families that have fallen behind on their rent. Eventually landlords must be paid what they are owed.
Fortunately, families in danger of losing their homes have a painless remedy for getting current on their rent. The federal coronavirus response includes $46.6 billion for renters to pay landlords the back rent. Unfortunately, only $3 billion of the $46.6 billion program has been spent.
Why has the huge pool of rental assistance money not been tapped?
There are a variety of reasons. We’ve heard from people who applied for the assistance. They say it is simple and fast to complete the necessary forms. However, months passed after the forms were submitted before Uncle Sam paid out the assistance.
The rental assistance program might have its faults, but the people it’s meant to assist have a responsibility to apply for the money. It’s unfair to landlords for renters to do nothing about what they owe. Even if they’ve been jobless throughout the pandemic, the rental assistance program can help them pay off their landlords.
So why have so few of Uncle Sam’s dollars gone to landlords? Renters deserve a great deal of the blame. Some landlords have contacted renters and offered help to apply for the rental assistance, but too few tenants have accepted the assistance.
The rental assistance hesitancy parallels vaccine hesitancy. The inoculations are safe, free and they’re the best defense against the delta variant that’s ripping through unprotected states like Alabama, Arkansas and Florida. Similarly, rental assistance is free, applying for it is fast and easy, and the money is the best defense against being tossed on the street.
The clock is ticking. Each day that passes puts thousands of unvaccinated Americans deeper in danger of becoming infected. Likewise, the rental assistance program will expire on Oct. 3. The time to hesitate and weigh options is rapidly passing, for both the unprotected and those who will lose their homes if they don’t get current on their rent.
There will be many hardships when the eviction moratorium expires, but renters now have the opportunity to spare themselves and their families.