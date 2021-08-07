Billions in rental help goes unused, but why?

The rental assistance program might have its faults, but the people it’s meant to assist have a responsibility to apply for the money. It’s unfair to landlords for renters to do nothing about what they owe. Even if they’ve been jobless throughout the pandemic, the rental assistance program can help them pay off their landlords.

So why have so few of Uncle Sam’s dollars gone to landlords? Renters deserve a great deal of the blame. Some landlords have contacted renters and offered help to apply for the rental assistance, but too few tenants have accepted the assistance.

The rental assistance hesitancy parallels vaccine hesitancy. The inoculations are safe, free and they’re the best defense against the delta variant that’s ripping through unprotected states like Alabama, Arkansas and Florida. Similarly, rental assistance is free, applying for it is fast and easy, and the money is the best defense against being tossed on the street.

The clock is ticking. Each day that passes puts thousands of unvaccinated Americans deeper in danger of becoming infected. Likewise, the rental assistance program will expire on Oct. 3. The time to hesitate and weigh options is rapidly passing, for both the unprotected and those who will lose their homes if they don’t get current on their rent.

There will be many hardships when the eviction moratorium expires, but renters now have the opportunity to spare themselves and their families.