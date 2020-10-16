Beware Medicare blitz

It’s creepy to read letters that start with at least my first name, as if the writers know me. All they and their companies really know is my date of birth accessed from public records.

I’m not sure how the insurance companies and obvious scammers got my phone number. For the past month, I’ve had up to a dozen phone calls each weekday, mostly in the middle of the day. Fortunately, there have been few or none at night or on weekends.

My phone’s caller identification messages mostly are “unknown,” a word that includes “Med” or people’s names with what seem to be hijacked Kearney phone numbers.

I’ve had one or more calls from North Dakota, Texas, Iowa, Alabama, Virginia, Ohio, Georgia, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Michigan, Kansas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Indiana, Florida, Illinois, South Dakota, Minnesota and Colorado. Even Greece!

I’m not surprised that no callers leave voice mail messages. I expect that most are robocalls. If I answered, I’d probably be linked to a telemarketer who is doing a job to support his or her family and gets yelled at a lot.