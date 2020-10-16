Beware Medicare blitz

Compared to most folks, I don’t get a lot of letters, phone calls or emails unless it’s my birthday or I have work, family or Nebraska Press Women business needing attention. That changed after my Sept. 9 half-year birthday.
My mailbox and phone have been invaded by companies that sell Medicare-related services and want to give me advice as my 65th (ugh!) birthday approaches. Here are letter examples.
An envelope marked “IMPORTANT INFORMATION ENCLOSED” was suspicious, despite having no Medicare-related words, because no one stamps envelopes “unimportant” even if it is true. Also, why would someone from Boise, Idaho, send me anything?
In contrast, another outside envelope has “MEDICARE DEADLINES APPROACHING” and “Request Your FREE Guide on Medicare Benefits” messages. The letter says my “local” office is in Omaha, but the business reply envelope is addressed to a Booklet Fulfillment Center in Mount Laurel, N.J.
Then there’s the envelope from Chicago that asks, “TURNING 65?” The first words of the letter are “Dear Lori J. Potter, as someone who will be turning age 65 soon ...”
So they had the answer to their own question, which is why they sent the letter. The reply address is a Booklet Fulfillment Center in Dallas.
Next is a “MEDICARE PLAN NOTICE” from Kansas City, Mo., that has a reply envelope addressed to Oakland, Md. The letter’s biggest headline promises me average savings of $581 every year, but doesn’t say compared to what.
It’s creepy to read letters that start with at least my first name, as if the writers know me. All they and their companies really know is my date of birth accessed from public records.
I’m not sure how the insurance companies and obvious scammers got my phone number. For the past month, I’ve had up to a dozen phone calls each weekday, mostly in the middle of the day. Fortunately, there have been few or none at night or on weekends.
My phone’s caller identification messages mostly are “unknown,” a word that includes “Med” or people’s names with what seem to be hijacked Kearney phone numbers.
I’ve had one or more calls from North Dakota, Texas, Iowa, Alabama, Virginia, Ohio, Georgia, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Michigan, Kansas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Indiana, Florida, Illinois, South Dakota, Minnesota and Colorado. Even Greece!
I’m not surprised that no callers leave voice mail messages. I expect that most are robocalls. If I answered, I’d probably be linked to a telemarketer who is doing a job to support his or her family and gets yelled at a lot.
It is tempting to answer a call to tell them to take my number off their company’s list and don’t call again. I’d also say I’m already working with a local financial planner, CPA and insurance adviser who are skilled in retirement planning.
Why would anyone seek advice on such important decisions from people they don’t know who call out of the blue from other states or countries?
I should ask my twin sister, Lisa, if she’s getting calls from many of the same unknown, faraway numbers — maybe 10 minutes earlier each day because she was born first.
Other people my age or older tell me they have experienced similar mail and phone harassment. I didn’t ask them if it ever stops or at least pauses before restarting each fall when it’s time to sign up again for Medicare-related products.
My small satisfaction comes when I tap the call ignore or clear button on my phone. I take Medicare-related letters directly from my mailbox to a recycling sack in my garage, where they join torn bits of oversized postcards from political candidates who never will get my vote.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!