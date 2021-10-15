Beloved brother home

Four months later, on a cold, wet, windy Saturday before Christmas Eve, Gail sprinkled some of James' ashes into a grave at Freewater Cemetery southwest of Wilcox as we laid Mom to rest. Months later, Gail found a notebook in which James wrote that he also wanted a marker at the cemetery and some ashes scattered at the farm.

She ordered two identical markers, one for Freewater and the other to be next to her someday at an Omaha cemetery. The flat gray marker has James' name, dates of birth and death, the outline of a Civil War era cannon and “Nebraska State Historian.”

The Freewater marker was set in place in April 2020 next to our parents and west of our farmer brother Glen, who died in July 2012, days before his 65th birthday. Because of COVID-19, Gail wasn't able to come to the Wilcox area until Sept. 18, 2021.

She and I drove to the cemetery from Kearney. Lisa came from North Platte and we were joined by Glen's wife, Lois, who lives at the farmstead, and their oldest daughter Shelly and her two girls from Hildreth.

After scattering ashes at Freewater on a perfect mid-September morning, Gail, Lisa and I drove the eight miles southeast to the farm. It's where Dad was born.