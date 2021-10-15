Beloved brother home

My brother James returned to our farm south of Wilcox two weeks ago. He did come home after his May 1963 high school graduation, but he never wanted to farm. That was clear even to my twin sister Lisa and I, who finished first grade that spring.
Nebraska's past captured his heart, not a future planting crops and tending cattle. James was so interested in Civil War history as a teenager that he built cannons that were unsafe for humans and not popular with Dad or his cattle.
James enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in fall 1963, earned a degree in history and soon was at the Nebraska State Historical Society, the only place he worked in his 49-year professional career. He never intended to retire so I'm sure he'd still be there at age 76 – his birthday was Tuesday – if he hadn't died unexpectedly on Aug. 6, 2016.
His wife, Gail, scheduled a “tell James stories” gathering in Lincoln a few days later. Lisa recalled the day his mail order chemistry set arrived and he went to the canning kitchen in our farm house's basement to try a rotten egg gas recipe. At the same time, Mom was hosting the Pleasant View Christian Church women's group upstairs.
Cousin Lee described the pieces and parts in the farm-made cannons. James often said he wanted his ashes shot out of a cannon, so that was done by some of his buddies on the day after the gathering at a muzzleloader group's shooting range near Fremont.
Four months later, on a cold, wet, windy Saturday before Christmas Eve, Gail sprinkled some of James' ashes into a grave at Freewater Cemetery southwest of Wilcox as we laid Mom to rest. Months later, Gail found a notebook in which James wrote that he also wanted a marker at the cemetery and some ashes scattered at the farm.
She ordered two identical markers, one for Freewater and the other to be next to her someday at an Omaha cemetery. The flat gray marker has James' name, dates of birth and death, the outline of a Civil War era cannon and “Nebraska State Historian.”
The Freewater marker was set in place in April 2020 next to our parents and west of our farmer brother Glen, who died in July 2012, days before his 65th birthday. Because of COVID-19, Gail wasn't able to come to the Wilcox area until Sept. 18, 2021.
She and I drove to the cemetery from Kearney. Lisa came from North Platte and we were joined by Glen's wife, Lois, who lives at the farmstead, and their oldest daughter Shelly and her two girls from Hildreth.
After scattering ashes at Freewater on a perfect mid-September morning, Gail, Lisa and I drove the eight miles southeast to the farm. It's where Dad was born.
We went to the intersection south of the farmstead, where three of the four corners have history related to James' life. Gail scattered the remaining ashes in front of several rows of corn in the northeast corner field Lisa and I own. Pleasant View School, which James attended through second grade, once sat at the northwest corner.
The southwest corner farmland was the Dunn homestead where Mom was born July 3, 1919. She was a toddler when it was sold and her family moved to the Naponee area, but we bought it back in 1996, soon after Dad died.
Gail, Lisa and I ended our visit in town, with dinner (noon meal) at the Wilcox Cafe where James also had spent time as a kid.
I'd like my final sendoff to be similar to what was done for James, minus the gathering to tell stories. He trusted Gail to honor his wishes, even though it took five years to bring a part of him back home.