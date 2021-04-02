Back to near normal

Platte River Recovery Implementation Program Director of Operations/Administration Bridget Barron turned her vehicle onto a graveled road along the Platte River south of Gibbon around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Soon, the headlights illuminated tan outlines of five deer with shining eyes crossing the road in front of us.

She drove into a gated PRRIP property and then used a flashlight to guide me and four Coloradans on a short walk to a blind on the river’s north bank.

The sound of sandhill cranes murmuring from their overnight sandbar roosts grew louder with every step. Some seemed to be talking in their sleep during happy dreams, while others grumbled as if their internal alarm clocks were going off.

As we carried our camera gear into the blind on a cloudy morning, we had high hopes that the rising sun would provide the light needed to photograph cranes that were only ghostly figures beyond our open blind windows.

When a large group of cranes beyond the far riverbank flew up, Bridget whispered that they probably were spooked by a predator. Then, some cranes on the sandbars in front of us did the same. Approximately 30 minutes before sunrise, the rest of the river cranes flew up and over the blind.

We later spotted three bald eagles in and along the river.