Back to near normal

Platte River Recovery Implementation Program Director of Operations/Administration Bridget Barron turned her vehicle onto a graveled road along the Platte River south of Gibbon around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Soon, the headlights illuminated tan outlines of five deer with shining eyes crossing the road in front of us.
She drove into a gated PRRIP property and then used a flashlight to guide me and four Coloradans on a short walk to a blind on the river’s north bank.
The sound of sandhill cranes murmuring from their overnight sandbar roosts grew louder with every step. Some seemed to be talking in their sleep during happy dreams, while others grumbled as if their internal alarm clocks were going off.
As we carried our camera gear into the blind on a cloudy morning, we had high hopes that the rising sun would provide the light needed to photograph cranes that were only ghostly figures beyond our open blind windows.
When a large group of cranes beyond the far riverbank flew up, Bridget whispered that they probably were spooked by a predator. Then, some cranes on the sandbars in front of us did the same. Approximately 30 minutes before sunrise, the rest of the river cranes flew up and over the blind.
We later spotted three bald eagles in and along the river.
The photo excursion was saved by a spectacular sunrise between layers of clouds in different shapes and colors. Some crossed the face of the sun like the wide mustaches worn by cowboys and homesteaders in Solomon Butcher photos. Others seemed like fat, fuzzy caterpillars crawling underneath the sun’s chin.
After Bridget returned me to my car parked in south Kearney, I drove around areas near Fort Kearny and Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary. The photos I took of cranes eating and dancing in cornfields weren’t as good on that mostly cloudy morning as others I’d taken the past three weeks on mostly sunny days.
None of those outings were perfect. I was frustrated every time by cranes that stayed too far toward the center of fields, weren’t dancing or decided it was time to leave about the time I stopped the car and pointed a camera out of a window.
Yet each time, I enjoyed doing something that seemed nearly normal. Nature’s world-class event goes on even when the world is turned upside down for humans.
Cranes have made their mid-spring migration stop to rest and eat in the Central Platte Valley for millions of years. They made no big adjustments for floods or the COVID-19 pandemic, which greatly reduced the ability of Rowe Sanctuary and Crane Trust officials to host guests at their visitors centers and in river blinds the past three years.
Every crane season is like having an annual reunion with some feathered friends. Getting out to see them several times in March had an added feeling of joy similar to returning to church, work, school, sports competitions, family gatherings and other events after a year of pandemic-required isolation.
The 2021 crane season isn’t exactly normal, but it’s much closer to something normal than many of us have experienced for a long, long time.
I also felt like I finally was on the right path toward normal March 15, when I received my first COVID-19 vaccination. I’ll get my second dose in 10 days.
Meanwhile, opportunities to commune with sandhill cranes are like “near normal” booster shots. Each is another step toward whatever normal will be like after COVID-19 is gone or at least is more like seasonal flu.
Still uncertain is where I’ll get my near normal boosters after the cranes have gone away until next spring.
Lori Potter is a freelance contributor to the Hub.