Auld Lang Syne for Kearney, in rhyme

Today, New Year’s Eve, the old year is near gone.
A new one will come before we wake at dawn.
So many have wishes for 2022.
Here’s what I hope it delivers to you.
For departing Mike Morgan, a hearty farewell.
The same for Mike Schnieders who has led well.
And for Kent Edwards, a good-bye with no stress.
For Todd and Lois Thalken, some much-deserved rest.
For Berke, Jolene, great cantatas to lead.
For Liam Mendoza, more taste buds to feed.
For crafty Pam Wiggins, new ways to make wreaths.
For Leach as in Shawn, some COVID relief.
And for Meghan Goeke, more brides that look pretty
For Waugh as in Bryan, less crime in our city.
For Father Art Faesser, more handmade Sioux crafts.
For Kearney Whitewater, more kayaks and rafts.
For Denise at the Merryman, no COVID-killed shows.
For the women at Divas, more blossoms and bows
For Steve at Crane River, a full schedule next year.
For Sue Bigg, a cure to end Alzheimer’s fear.
For sweet Robin Bennett, more words that help cope
With grief and transform it to blossoming hope.
For Lowe, as in John, a new political run.
For fit, trim John Cochran, more work-outs for fun.
And for Ray Longoria, the Y’s man in charge,
A capital campaign sum amazingly large.
And for Judi Sickler, continued success
With Give Where You Live and all its prowess.
For Calhoun, as in Bill, leading KRMC,
A Bryan Health merger that arrives problem-free.
For Two Rivers, a pause in the COVID onslaught.
More vaccines and boosters so people aren’t caught
With omicron, delta and any variety
Of the long-dreaded virus and all its anxiety.
For David Cantral, relief from pandemics.
For Martin, that’s Tom, more books academic.
For Lutz, as in Von, more schedules for shots.
For Steinbrink, more flowers and well-hanging pots.
For pastors Matt Fowler and young Seungli You,
At the Methodist church, a bright year brand new.
And for Mother Stephanie, more fun with book writing.
And for Dean Hanson, a new year exciting.
For HelpCare’s Lisa Guthrie, more volunteers.
And for Denise Zwiener, a successful new year.
And for Renae Zimmer, more precious lives saved.
For The S.A.F.E. Center’s Nikki, more women so brave.
For Crossroads’ Daniel Buller, more lives transformed.
And for Darrin Lewis, a year without storms.
For Mayor Stan Clouse, a healthy new year.
For Kernick, that’s Brad, more old cars to cheer
For Clark, as in Cheri, at Kearney Jubilee,
More funds to keep growing and aid plentifully.
For Jasnoch, that’s Roger, more visitors here.
For Karl and Rae Ellen, more peace and more deer.
For Morrow, that’s Sherry, fewer new kittens.
More pancake feed tickets for cheery Charlie Pickens.
For Kyla and Meredith at what’s known as Mid,
More mobile food pantries for parents and kids.
For tireless Dick Cochran, more tasty Hot Meals.
For the chamber’s Derek Rusher, more sound business deals.
For Mulbach, that’s Linda, no Solid Rock fear:
Best luck with the move in the coming new year.
For Christensen, Doug, growing UNK sights.
And for Todd Gottula, a holiday bright.
For busy Paul Younes, more crowd-drawing inns.
For Tracy Winscot, more young children’s grins.
For Baye as in Steve, new sections complete.
For Nancy at BraveHearts more horses so sweet.
For the Mumms, Ken and Bonnie, more hammers and nails.
For Sheriff Neil Miller, fewer people in jail.
For Williams, that’s Matt, many books for good reading
For Hunt, as in Gene, spring Dutch Oven feeding.
Whatever you see as you eye ’22,
I hope it is happy and healthy for you.