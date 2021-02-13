Auction just a lot of bull

At 1 p.m., with a few hundred people crammed shoulder-to-shoulder on the bleachers, the auction began. Others slouched beside them. Dr. Anthony Fauci would have flinched. None wore masks.

At the far end of the arena, a cowboy-hatted auctioneer was perched high above us in an elevated press box. After a couple of announcements, that auctioneer took off like a snarling bull let loose into the rodeo ring. He let fly with that auctioneer lingo, and I watched, aghast.

Down on the floor, four or five men wearing cowboy hats (everyone but me wore a cowboy hat) stood, their sharp eyes scouring that crowd like hungry eagles searching for a meal. People didn’t shout out bids; they held up numbered cards. As the numbers climbed, that fast-talking auctioneer kept asking for more.

The bulls, left outside in their sale pens, missed all the fun. Instead of hauling each one in, the Lines showed videos of them on three video screens set up under the press box.

I sat next to a woman from Iowa whose glossy-paged catalog was open. She had circled photos of a few bulls. Her cellphone was pasted to her ear. I think she was plotting her bidding strategy with someone back home. She successfully bid on one bull but lost another one. How did she know which one she wanted? They all looked alike to me.