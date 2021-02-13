Auction just a lot of bull

I was as lost as Dorothy and Toto in Oz. That’s how I felt Jan. 31 when I found myself plunked down inside a swarm of blue-jeaned, cowboy-hatted fellas wandering inside the sale pens among 228 yearling bulls.
I’d never been to a bull auction. Or a cow auction or any auction, for that matter. I’m a city kid from suburban Cleveland, the daughter of a distinguished radio newscaster whose social circle included attorneys, vice presidents and CEOs.
But here I was at the annual bull auction at Darby and Annette Line’s Triangle J Ranch north of Miller, where fat silver silos round as pencils poked up above pickups. Lots of pickups. The air was as cold as an outhouse seat in below-zero weather, but the frail sun struggled to make up for that. I’d come with Hub reporter Lori Potter, who grew up on a farm and, pun intended, knew the ropes.
We wandered down to the sale pens, crowded with the bulls that would be auctioned off today. In there, too, were cowboys and even a few small boys sporting cowboy hats and boots. I could have wandered in there, too, but as a greenhorn who’s jittery around animals, I played it safe on the other side of the fence.
Lori took me into the auction building, all set up with portable bleachers. Inside the kitchen, women were preparing lunch. I’d brought money to buy my lunch, but it was free. They handed me a paper plate loaded with a roast beef sandwich, scalloped potatoes and green beans. I was lucky. I found a folding chair. Most of the attendees ate standing up.
At 1 p.m., with a few hundred people crammed shoulder-to-shoulder on the bleachers, the auction began. Others slouched beside them. Dr. Anthony Fauci would have flinched. None wore masks.
At the far end of the arena, a cowboy-hatted auctioneer was perched high above us in an elevated press box. After a couple of announcements, that auctioneer took off like a snarling bull let loose into the rodeo ring. He let fly with that auctioneer lingo, and I watched, aghast.
Down on the floor, four or five men wearing cowboy hats (everyone but me wore a cowboy hat) stood, their sharp eyes scouring that crowd like hungry eagles searching for a meal. People didn’t shout out bids; they held up numbered cards. As the numbers climbed, that fast-talking auctioneer kept asking for more.
The bulls, left outside in their sale pens, missed all the fun. Instead of hauling each one in, the Lines showed videos of them on three video screens set up under the press box.
I sat next to a woman from Iowa whose glossy-paged catalog was open. She had circled photos of a few bulls. Her cellphone was pasted to her ear. I think she was plotting her bidding strategy with someone back home. She successfully bid on one bull but lost another one. How did she know which one she wanted? They all looked alike to me.
On it went. I soaked it all in. Raised in the suburbs, the only time I encountered cows was on road trips, when I’d see them serenely nibbling in lush pastures. I had no idea that a bull’s weight, heredity, sire and more was so critical. Here I was among muddy-booted people handing over $10,000 or $23,000 and even $52,500 in cash (no checks or credit cards) for an animal as pricey as a Lexus.
Like most Nebraska shindigs, this was a family affair. A toddler scraped at the dirt behind the bleachers. His frustrated mother kept yanking him away but he always scrambled back. Meanwhile, that auctioneer still was singing up there and the bids kept coming in. I chatted with an older gentleman who told me he sells his bulls privately, without bleachers and pies or an auctioneer.
Next week, when my family back home gets my 11,000-word letter about this auction, they will gasp at every word. They will realize that big business is booming in Nebraska. It’s just done in cowboy hats and muddy boots.