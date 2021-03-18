At last, guests come to our house

We had friends in our home over the weekend. It was the first time in a year since anyone (other than close family members) have sat on our couches. But let’s back up just a moment. I don’t know where your opinion falls on the mask, vaccine, COVID-19 debate. And please know, I don’t want to know.
You probably don’t want to know my opinion either. I like to live amongst fluffy clouds in a world where everyone gets along.
We all know that’s not the case.
Regardless, I have dear friends and family members who are still very concerned about COVID and dear friends and family members who think the whole thing is ridiculous.
I love them all. Usually.
But back to the story.
My husband and I haven’t prepared for guests in more than a year. We wanted everyone to feel comfortable, so we spaced the furniture in our living room. But our living room is small, so it basically took up the kitchen area too. Then the furniture blocked a walkway into the kitchen where the snacks were located. But should we even have snacks? Will people feel comfortable eating food we’ve touched?
We don’t know the rules.
Thirty minutes before guests arrived, I made a quick stop to the store to pick up a few prepackaged snacks (think, Little Debbie cakes and cheese) and a few typical snacks (think veggie trays and cookies). Mom always told me to be over prepared.
“It’s better to have too much food than to run out.”
Wise advice.
Our guests arrived with masks. Most poured drinks, some grabbed snacks and we made our way to our socially distanced chairs.
I sipped my wine and relaxed. Sure, the kids were screaming, and the masks made it hard to hear, but we had guests in our home. On our couches.
Life felt normal. Loud, but normal.
When the evening ended, I asked my husband if I said too much.
A glass (or two) of wine and friends in my home for the first time in more than a year gets me as excited as a puppy. When I start talking, I tend to continue talking — sometimes too much.
“No, Les, you were fine,” he assured me.
We tentatively made plans for a new outing, on a new day, with even more friends.
It’s been one year since the world shut down. But I can feel a shift happening. Hope is in the air. I can’t wait to get together again.
Maybe next time, we’ll even eat the snacks I touched.