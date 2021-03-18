At last, guests come to our house

We had friends in our home over the weekend. It was the first time in a year since anyone (other than close family members) have sat on our couches. But let’s back up just a moment. I don’t know where your opinion falls on the mask, vaccine, COVID-19 debate. And please know, I don’t want to know.

You probably don’t want to know my opinion either. I like to live amongst fluffy clouds in a world where everyone gets along.

We all know that’s not the case.

Regardless, I have dear friends and family members who are still very concerned about COVID and dear friends and family members who think the whole thing is ridiculous.

I love them all. Usually.

But back to the story.

My husband and I haven’t prepared for guests in more than a year. We wanted everyone to feel comfortable, so we spaced the furniture in our living room. But our living room is small, so it basically took up the kitchen area too. Then the furniture blocked a walkway into the kitchen where the snacks were located. But should we even have snacks? Will people feel comfortable eating food we’ve touched?

We don’t know the rules.