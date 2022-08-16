Asking questions during pregnancy

Pregnancy — a topic that has touched everyone’s life to some degree. Some more than others, naturally, but if you’re reading this, I assume you have either given birth or have gone through the process. And because of those experiences, I believe that we all have a certain interest in the additions to the population of this planet.

An acquaintance of mine is expecting a child very soon. I usually see her on a weekly basis and catch up on her latest news. During one of our conversations, I asked if she encountered people who cross the line with their questions in terms of privacy.

Yes, she felt that people often ask inappropriate questions.

She told me about the time a total stranger came up to her pregnant friend. Without any warning, the stranger began touching her stomach. I don’t know about you, but that feels more than a little too familiar, bordering on creepy.

Reflecting on our conversation, I began to realize that when it comes to giving birth, most of the human community takes on a certain interest that goes beyond normal bounds.

Suddenly people think they have the right to ask about breast feeding, about birthing techniques, about co-sleeping, about relationships, about stuff that generally has nothing to do with them.

In my defense — er, I mean “our” defense — this desire to know the intimate details reflects back on our sense of community. I believe that we want to welcome a new member into this world with as much wholehearted love as possible.

And because of that love, we all, to a certain degree, use the same tone of voice when talking to a newborn. Researchers have several terms for that style of talking, including child-directed speech, a favorite term of scientists, care-taker speech and infant-directed speech. My favorite term sounds less scientific — motherese.

I also have another theory about young children. As a parent, I found that I couldn’t look away from my children for very long. Something about them drew my gaze in their direction on a regular basis — about every 15 seconds.

I loved dressing them up in bright colors and in styles that I would never wear. Yep, they just looked cute. Regardless of those little red overalls and the T-shirt that said, “I’m a beast!” I wanted to look at my children and just “watch” them.

It occurred to me that this must be some sort of evolutionary trait. Children with parents who didn’t constantly watch their offspring probably didn’t survive to grow up to not watch their own children. That trait of watching children, and enjoying their presence, intensified over the generations — until all of that might be endangered because of smart phones.

Regardless of how we, as a community, arrived at this place, I think we all feel an enormous responsibility and ownership for the next generation. Some of that might stem from the times when we lived as tribes, understanding that the next generation is all we really have.

Now fragmented from that tribal sense, it still sometimes leaks out when we ask probing questions.

For those about-to-be mothers, please have patience with us. For the rest of us, keep that filter in place and remember to offer support at this wonderful, special time.

Oh, and happy birthday.