Another Dust Bowl 90 years later?

As I flew from Chicago to Kearney late Monday morning, I stared down at the Great Plains from my window seat and saw nothing but flat land as dry as a beat-up old shoe from the lack of rain.

Wednesday, a Dawson County friend who has farmed with her husband for decades told me it’s too dry to begin planting now. “It was such a dry winter that right now there isn’t enough moisture in the ground to get the corn up. I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said.

Her words made me pause. I am not from here. I am from Cleveland, where it rains frequently. That’s where I’d spent Easter weekend. Daffodils and hyacinths were blooming, and the grass was that bright green hue so inviting after a long winter. Smudges of green clung to the fingertips of tree branches. The rebirth of spring was in full bloom.

Not here. It faded away close to the Missouri River, as if I’d stepped back into February.

This drought is real. I’ve never lived in a place that has grass fires, but they’re happening every day. I’ve never lived in a place with red flag warnings and daily harsh thrashings by the wind. The comment from a lifelong Nebraskan that “I’ve never seen anything like this” made me catch my breath.

I remembered “The Dust Bowl,” a Ken Burns documentary a few years ago on PBS. It told about clear mornings, storm clouds of dust by noon and dust that seeped in under closed windows and locked doors. Rural children died of pneumonia. Crops dried up. Lives were ruined. Its focus was Oklahoma and Texas, but Nebraska was on the edge of that, friends here said.

That documentary also warned about immense farms here draining the Ogallala aquifer, but friends here scoffed when I asked them about that. They assured me that there’s enough water down below for centuries. That’s not what the documentary said, but I don’t argue, even when I see orange and red amoeba-shaped blobs on the Weather Channel indicating drought spilling across this nation’s belly.

No, we focus on ordinary things, like why it takes so long for crews to unload luggage from planes at Kearney Regional Airport. On Monday, we 49 passengers trooped off the plane and circled like a horde of vultures around the baggage claim ramp. We waited. We waited. We waited.

I watched passengers boarding the plane for the return flight to Chicago. I saw their luggage slowly ride up the ramp into the plane. Where was our luggage? It had been taken off that plane, I hoped, yet the airport baggage claim door was fastened as tight as if it were padlocked.

We passengers waited politely. One man had flown in from New Jersey on business. He’d never been to Kearney, and he seemed apprehensive. Another woman grumbled about canceled flights. Two weeks ago, she was headed home to Kearney from Chicago, but her flight got canceled, so she was re-routed to Omaha. She had to rent a car to drive home, but rental cars are pricey right now, especially one-way rental cars, and she was not happy.

When the pilot welcomed us aboard, he called the city “Keer-ney.” He must not fly this leg very often.

Masks were still required Monday, so I was wearing one. As we waited for take-off, the flight attendant announced that masks were required on this flight, and “if you don’t have one, we will provide one.”

Huh? Who didn’t have one at that point? Masks were required at the TSA checkpoint. They were required to board the plane. They were required to enter the plane itself. Why did we get another mask announcement after fastening our seat belts?

Our plane was an hour late in leaving Chicago. As I watched snow flurries drift past the airplane window, I recalled Easter afternoon, when we went to Daffodil Hill at Cleveland’s beautiful Lake View Cemetery. Hundreds of thousands of daffodils carpet Daffodil Hill every spring. It is a joy, a visual renaissance. The world was reborn — until I returned to Nebraska. Here, we wait for rain.