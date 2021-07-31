An anthem for next GOP confab?

Welcome to what passes for political discussion in America today.

Now personally, I find the song’s lyrics silly. They’re reductive and unthoughtful, like if you talked to a bunch of Proud Boys as they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and then put their comments to music.

But why get worked up over dumb pop lyrics? I mean, compared with most of what’s out there, “Am I the Only One” is reasonably intellectual stuff.

I’d rather listen to it than, say, this on the country charts by Walker Hayes: “My girl is bangin’/ She’s so low maintenance/ Don’t need no champagne poppin’ entertainment/Take her to Wendy’s/ Can’t keep her off me/ She wanna dip me like them fries in her Frosty.”

By comparison, the Aaron Lewis song is like something by W.H. Auden.

The fact is, pop music is not written by professors or policymakers. Even the most classic of political protest songs includes one atrocious line by its Nobel Prize-winning author: “How many ears must one man have before he can hear people cry?” That conjures quite an image.

So I believe we should cut Aaron Lewis some slack on his writing. And as for his retrograde politics, well, he comes from a long tradition.