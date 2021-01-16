America, light of the world

One hot March afternoon in 2003, Ed Daniels and I trekked through a middle-class neighborhood on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, as he talked about the end of apartheid in that country in 1994.
“The problem was the revolutionaries had no idea of what they wanted to create,” Daniels said. “They wanted to end apartheid, but then what?”
Daniels is Black, and as an educated man, he was living with the post-apartheid consequences. Apartheid had to end, absolutely; but then what?
Daniels was principal of an elementary school that had 700 mixed-race pupils and 26 teachers. I was in his country on a two-week mission trip with members of Federated Church in the Cleveland suburb of Chagrin Falls.
Just nine years after the African National Congress won an election that ended apartheid, the nation still was staggering, he told me. Unemployment was 40%. Crime was rampant.
In the morning, we had visited classes and talked with teachers who shared the same frustrations U.S. teachers do: kids who misbehave and ignore their homework and parents who don’t care.
After lunch, Daniels wanted to show me the neighborhood. We walked past small, tidy homes. People came outside, grinning at me. They had never seen an American. Americans go to South Africa to go on safari, not visit squalid neighborhoods. These people wanted to say hello. Some wanted to touch my skin.
Daniels, meanwhile, began to tell me about the harsh problems facing the country. I wished I had something to write on so I could scribble notes as he talked, but I didn’t, and I knew if I asked him to pause so I could dash inside the school to get my notebook, it would stop his flow of conversation, so as that river of words flooded out of him, I listened astutely and committed his words to memory.
Revolutionaries find great glee in overthrowing hated rulers, but they don’t think about the grim task of picking up the pieces afterward. The South African economy was as cracked as broken pottery, and although Daniels was determined to educate these kids and guide them toward a secondary education, he knew many would never graduate from high school. Secondary school tuition was $12 a year, unaffordable for many families. Besides, why should kids get high school diplomas when jobs were scarce?
We kept walking. He kept talking. His parents were working-class people who lived where they were assigned and kept their mouths shut, like many American Blacks before Dr. Martin Luther King. Daniels now worried about his country’s future.
A few years later, my church brought Daniels to America for a visit. He was amazed at our country, especially our schools and their computer labs, TV studios, enormous gyms and classes averaging just 22 pupils.
Last week, I wondered what Daniels thought of the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol.
On Thursday evening, NPR’s “Fresh Air” host Terry Gross interviewed Paul Greengrass, a British film producer. Asked about that Jan. 6 event, Greengrass was stunned and saddened. He loves the U.S. It is a beacon of democracy for the world, he said.
During that South African trip, our group visited Khyelitsha, one of the most crime-ridden, poverty-infected Black townships in that nation. Its 400,000 people live in shacks. Led by a South African preacher, we were told to stay together because it was not safe for whites. We walked past rows of shacks. None had running water; for some, the closest spigot was two football fields away. Privies were propped up like port-a-potties clumped together at big sporting events.
Khyelitshans came out to stare at us white people. One turbaned woman asked in her native language who we were. Told that we were Americans, she fell to her knees and raised her clasped hands to the sky, as if in prayer. “America. America,” she said, again and again.
I will never forget that afternoon. To so many, we still can be the light of the world.