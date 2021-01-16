America, light of the world

Daniels, meanwhile, began to tell me about the harsh problems facing the country. I wished I had something to write on so I could scribble notes as he talked, but I didn’t, and I knew if I asked him to pause so I could dash inside the school to get my notebook, it would stop his flow of conversation, so as that river of words flooded out of him, I listened astutely and committed his words to memory.

Revolutionaries find great glee in overthrowing hated rulers, but they don’t think about the grim task of picking up the pieces afterward. The South African economy was as cracked as broken pottery, and although Daniels was determined to educate these kids and guide them toward a secondary education, he knew many would never graduate from high school. Secondary school tuition was $12 a year, unaffordable for many families. Besides, why should kids get high school diplomas when jobs were scarce?

We kept walking. He kept talking. His parents were working-class people who lived where they were assigned and kept their mouths shut, like many American Blacks before Dr. Martin Luther King. Daniels now worried about his country’s future.

A few years later, my church brought Daniels to America for a visit. He was amazed at our country, especially our schools and their computer labs, TV studios, enormous gyms and classes averaging just 22 pupils.