Always effective defense, masks remain so political

Forget billboards and yard signs. Masks are the biggest political statement of this election season. As COVID-19 bears down on Buffalo County like an F5 tornado, anti-mask sentiments are swirling through the political landscape. I don’t understand why. Masks are our single best defense against COVID-19 until a vaccine is developed.
Buffalo County is now the Mount Everest of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department. It’s had 462 new cases of COVID-19 in the last four weeks. As of Monday, 188 of those were active. And Kearney County, with a population of roughly 6,500, had 16 new cases last Saturday.
As Jeremy Eschliman, the Two Rivers health director, said last week, “Masks are essential for stopping the current spread of the virus, particularly Buffalo County and the Kearney area.”
Yet some people insist, as Vice President Mike Pence did during the Oct. 14 vice presidential debate, that wearing a mask should be a “personal decision.”
If wearing a mask is a “personal decision,” maybe we should erase our scads of laws regarding various kinds of safety and make them “personal decisions,” too. Like wearing a motorcycle helmet and licensing our vehicles and buckling up our kids in car seats. As a parent, it’s up to me, not Uncle Sam, to decide whether to get a car seat, where to place it, and how long little Emma should ride in it. If I want to put it in the front seat, that’s up to me. Uncle Sam should stay out of it.
Ditto requiring kids to get shots against measles, diphtheria, tetanus, typhoid and more before they start school. Shouldn’t those shots be my decision? These are my kids, after all.
And what about building requirements? They shove new home prices up higher than daily tallies for COVID-19. If I want to live in a log cabin without toilets and running water like my great-grandmother did in Kentucky, whose business is it?
Back and forth it goes — but COVID-19 is different. COVID-19 is a national health crisis.
In my native Ohio, all kids under 16 are required to wear bicycle helmets. That law seesawed for quite a while, but I’ll never forget a conversation with the late Dr. Robert J. White, a renowned neurosurgeon and bioethicist in Cleveland.
Dr. White examined Vladimir Lenin’s preserved brain and joined the medical team treating Pope John Paul II’s critical gunshot injuries.
He said a prayer of gratitude when bicycle helmet laws finally passed. He’d seen too many young lives ruined by bike accidents. He saw kids left with permanent brain injuries and paralysis, kids left in vegetative states, all because they didn’t strap on a helmet. Masks are like that, too. They save lives.
Masks are a bother, you say? Two years ago, when I had a basal cell carcinoma removed from my lips, I wore a mask for about two months as I healed. I hung it with my car keys. As I headed out the door, I stretched the elastic string behind my ears, and out I went. It was so unobtrusive that I barely remember wearing it. Now, suddenly, that wee piece of material has become a political statement.
The COVID-19 survivors I’ve interviewed have all volunteered, without my asking, that they are now firm believers in wearing masks. In fact, as soon as they tested positive, they wore masks, even at home, and their family members did, too.
In mid-March, Jim Isabella, a good friend in Cleveland, was diagnosed with COVID-19. His was one of the first cases in northeast Ohio. He has no idea how he got it. Jim spent a few days in the hospital. After he recovered, he was ready to get down on his knees and thank the Almighty for his life. He and his wife know he could have died.
I talked to Jim not long ago. He’s still so grateful to be alive. Asked about a mask, this conservative Trump supporter didn’t hesitate. “Wear a mask,” he said. “Always.”
