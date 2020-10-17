Always effective defense, masks remain so political

Forget billboards and yard signs. Masks are the biggest political statement of this election season. As COVID-19 bears down on Buffalo County like an F5 tornado, anti-mask sentiments are swirling through the political landscape. I don’t understand why. Masks are our single best defense against COVID-19 until a vaccine is developed.

Buffalo County is now the Mount Everest of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department. It’s had 462 new cases of COVID-19 in the last four weeks. As of Monday, 188 of those were active. And Kearney County, with a population of roughly 6,500, had 16 new cases last Saturday.

As Jeremy Eschliman, the Two Rivers health director, said last week, “Masks are essential for stopping the current spread of the virus, particularly Buffalo County and the Kearney area.”

Yet some people insist, as Vice President Mike Pence did during the Oct. 14 vice presidential debate, that wearing a mask should be a “personal decision.”