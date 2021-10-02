After many years, Junk Jaunt tradition rolls on

He said, straight-faced, “Honeymoon. Let-us without dressing.”

Pretty soon an old lady at the next table leaned over and said, “I was born in this building.”

She told us all about it. In fact, up front, dangling from the ceiling, was a pair of plastic female legs wearing stockings and high heels, and she said, ‘My mother was the model for that.’”

Out here, they still did shivarees for newlyweds on their wedding night. She said her mother and her husband hid in the ceiling of this old bar to escape their shivaree. They were leaving on the train (the tracks go right behind the Double T) so the train agent had called ahead to tell the crowd waiting at the next stop that the couple was coming, but the couple hid instead. Hence the legs dangling from the ceiling.

Outside the Double T, the trains kept roaring past every 12 minutes.

Finally we asked old Lee if he had our bill, and he said, “I’m like a duck. I always have a bill.” My bill for a cheeseburger and salad and Coke was $3.15.

I’ve never forgotten the Double T, or the Junk Jaunt, either. It’s as much of my fall now as apples and football games. As for that plaid flannel shirt, it lasted 10 years. It was the best $1 I ever spent.