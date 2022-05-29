After five years, thanks, and farewell

Cleaning out my desk drawer Tuesday afternoon, I found a deluge of business cards from people I’ve covered here at the Hub in recent years. It was a bittersweet afternoon.

After five years here, I’m leaving Kearney to return to Ghost Ranch Education & Retreat Center, a place that lassoed my heart 12 years ago and has never let go. Sitting seven miles north of Abiquiu, N.M., it’s an old dude ranch embedded in mesas. It has no TV, but it has star-spangled skies, and horses, and programs in art, nature, spirituality, silversmithing and more.

I will miss Kearney. Especially her people.

I first saw Kearney in 2009 when I took a buy-out from my senior editor job at a Cleveland newspaper and drove across the country alone for 10 weeks. I stopped in Kearney to visit old friend (and now-retired Hub reporter) Lori Potter. We went to a ranch, had burgers in Halsey and hiked at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area.

I never dreamed I’d live in Kearney. I’d been a suburban Clevelander my whole life. I’d traveled often, but always went back home. Then with a thud, I landed in Nebraska. I dusted myself off and set out to discover what this state is all about.

I learned that those giant metal spiders in the fields are called pivots. I learned about tater-tot casserole. I learned that you don’t “shovel” snow here; you “scoop” snow. I learned that a pickup truck is simply a “pickup” here.

For the first time in my life:

- I rode in a combine.

- I watched ranchers brand cattle.

- I watched men and women work on horseback.

- I went to a bull sale.

- I watched a calf being born.

- I saw thousands of cranes in the early spring.

- I watched cranes from a blind along the Platte River.

- I sang in “The Messiah” with the Axtell Area Oratorio Society.

- I saw my first real rodeo, this one in Sumner on the Fourth of July.

- I saw the Tri-City Storm play hockey, and I went to a Husker game.

- I met a couple who gather manure and deliver it to ranches

- I experienced the Junk Jaunt

I’ve camped as far west as Fort Robinson, as far southeast as Rock Creek and as far north as Niobrara. There, I pitched my tent high on a hill and saw the Niobrara River merging with the Missouri in the moonlight. Unforgettable.

I’ve explored the Holy Family Shrine, that glass chapel near Gretna and stayed at The Cloisters nearby.

I went to the Nebraska Prairie Museum, the State Capitol, Homestead National Monument, the Stuhr Museum, the Pony Express Station in Gothenburg and Tiede’s in Overton.

I can’t count the number of weekends I pitched my tent at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area, or the Sunday afternoons I’d head out there for a long, restorative walk.

When I moved to a town this size, I figured I’d fled decent theater, but I was wrong. I went to Crane River productions, and to the Merryman, and to The Tassel in Holdrege.

Here in Kearney, I interviewed hundreds of fascinating people, including Mack Wilberg, director of The Tabernacle Choir (formerly the Mormon Tabernacle Choir) who led a musical workshop at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and talked to me for an unforgettable hour about his life and music.

My biggest surprise: I was shocked to find people mentioning God in interviews. People never did that back home, but here, without being asked, people unabashedly credited God with their healing or their families or their careers and hobbies or more. I will never forget that.

I will never forget all of you, either, as I return to a nirvana that dazzled me the first time I drove in and has never let go. Ghost Ranch has re-opened after the pandemic, and I am thrilled to go back.

I will still write my Hub column every week. Thanks to technology, I may write features from time to time.

I am grateful that I got to know Nebraska. What a ride it’s been. Thanks.