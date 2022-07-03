After 16 days, back like Dorothy, Toto

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night can delay mail, they say, but modern technology can.

As I write this, my mail is lost somewhere between here and northern New Mexico. Shortly before I moved away from Kearney June 3, I submitted an online change-of-address form at USPS.gov. Six days later, when I hurried back to Kearney after that New Mexico gig flopped, my mail refused to follow.

The problem, according to USPS.gov, is that I moved to a religious-affiliated guest ranch in New Mexico. The USPS website said that’s a private facility, and USPS won’t forward mail addressed to private facilities.

Puzzled, I sought help at the Kearney post office. A postal worker filled out a form canceling my request to forward mail to New Mexico, but nothing happened, so I got on the USPS website and filled out my own change-of-address form, instructing Uncle Sam to forward mail originally sent to Kearney right back to Kearney, but the suspicious website kicked me off.

Maybe my mail is coming by mule, like my furniture.

I returned to Kearney so quickly that, like a boomerang, I slid into my former Hub job and my former apartment in the blink of an eye. Not so for my furniture. It languished somewhere in a moving van and didn’t show up until I’d been back for 16 days.

That meant 16 days of sleeping on a single bed I’d snagged at a yard sale. Sixteen days of eating off paper plates on a borrowed card table. Sixteen days of reading by a lamp I’d grabbed at Goodwill. Sixteen days of growing frustration.

Finally, last Sunday, the mover texted and said he’d be there Monday. He said final payment for the move was due at that time in the form of cash, a cashier’s check or a postal service money order. Monday morning, I went to my bank and got a cashier’s check for that final amount, but he never showed up.

Tuesday afternoon, the mover’s corporate office called and said the mover would come at 4 p.m. Wednesday, but he could not accept cash or a cashier’s check. He would take only a U.S. Postal Service money order or some unfamiliar online payment that he urged me to email right now. He warned that unless I paid up front, I’d never see my furniture again.

I refused to be bullied. I didn’t trust that online site. I told him that I’d waited 16 days for this furniture, they’d blown me off on Monday and that I’d give them a money order, period. In a huff, the clerk stormed off to talk to a supervisor. In the end, he said he’d accept a money order.

Wednesday morning, I returned to my bank and voided the cashier’s check. “I don’t understand,” the kindly cashier told me as she processed a certified check I could give the post office for the money order. “Cashier’s checks are the safest way to make payment, even safer than a money order.”

Off I went to the post office, but it refused to accept that certified check. It could take only cash. That meant I’d have to go back to my bank a third time, void this check, get the cash and drive back to the post office.

As I turned to go, the postal worker said, “But we do take debit cards.” Huh? A simple debit card? I pulled my debit card out of my wallet. Within minutes, I tucked that money order safely inside my purse and headed home.

An hour later, the mover showed up, but when I handed him the money order, he balked. He stared. He picked up his cell phone, called his supervisor and headed outside for a private conversation. I was furious. What else did he demand? A hog, two bulls and two bottles of Dorothy Lynch salad dressing?

At last, he came back in and got to work. Finally, 27 days since my furniture left for New Mexico, it was back. Wednesday night, at last, I slept in my own bed.

I feel like Dorothy returning to Kansas. I’ve been welcomed back like the Prodigal Son. Now if I could get my mail, I’d be resettled for good.