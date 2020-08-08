As I drove high up on Trail Ridge Road at Rocky Mountain National Park July 26, the skies scowled and winds blew and raindrops spit at me. Frail wisps of clouds wafted like bits of Kleenex in the vast nothingness way up here.
Awed into silence, I was glad I hadn’t let the rain or COVID-19 keep me away.
As I planned that weekend trip, I encountered only a few stumbles due to the pandemic. I’d hoped to camp, but due to COVID-19, the park had closed several campgrounds and cordoned off a good chunk of two others, and all the sites were filled. Estes Park motels were busy, but not sold out, so I was able to find a room.
I packed peanut butter sandwiches at home for my lunches. I bought frozen dinners at markets in Estes Park and heated them in the microwave in my motel room. I skipped the bustling shops in Estes Park; I was there to savor scenery, not buy a T-shirt. My motel required face masks in the office. New panes of glass separated guests from the front desk. Instead of serving a free continental breakfast in the lobby, they delivered instant oatmeal, fruit and a muffin to my room.
The motel clerk said the federal ban on foreign workers this summer nearly crippled them. Those workers clean rooms, staff the front desk and prepare breakfast, so the skeleton crew was working 12-hour days, with no days off.
He said shops in town had re-opened May 31. It was the same old seesaw: our health vs. our coughing economy. Tourist dollars are Estes Park’s lifeline. But the motel appreciated every guest, and I truly felt valued.
National parks had modifications, too. Due to COVID-19, advance reservations were needed between 6 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. My reservation, obtained online 10 days earlier, was for noon-midnight Sunday, but since reservations aren’t needed after 5 p.m. — crowds thin by then, they said — I took a short hike when I got to town late Saturday afternoon.
I woke up to sunshine Sunday, but showers were predicted by 2 p.m. I was not happy. I wanted to drive Trail Ridge Road, the spectacular highway that leaves Estes Park and climbs to 12,183 feet before swirling down to Grand Lake, Colo., on the park’s west side. The views are stunning — but not in the rain.
Alas, I had no choice. My non-refundable reservation was for Sunday only, so I grabbed my raincoat and went.
At noon, I began my ascent up Trail Ridge Road, my eyes nervously watching the skies. Overhead, clouds gathered like crowds in Lincoln before a Husker game. Soon it began to spit rain. Outside, the temperature slid from 68 down to 40. I began to worry that I’d see a few wet snowflakes way up there.
But I didn’t. Strangely, it was ghostly and beautiful. As I began my descent, fingers of sunlight began tickling the mountains, and soon the clouds melted away.
That afternoon was a treasure. Heading down to Grand Lake, I stopped here and there like a happy bumblebee sampling all the flowers. Memories flooded through me. I’d brought my children here from Cleveland in June 1992 — their first trip out West — and old snow hugged the watery crevice where the Colorado River begins. I stopped there to see it again.
I hiked a mile under fragrant pines. Farther west, I wandered across a magnificent half-mile valley. I pulled over to watch fishermen at a shimmering blue lake. When I finally reached Grand Lake, I got an ice cream cone, parked myself on a bench by the water and watched a young woman paddling a kayak against the wind. In late afternoon, I headed back up Trail Ridge Road. I stopped at a deserted picnic area. It was so quiet I could hear myself breathe. No voices. No cars. No raindrops. No wind. Just silence.
Back on Trail Ridge Road, I spotted a solitary bull elk standing tall and proud at the summit as if posing for a painting. He confirmed that even with rain and COVID-19, this weekend had been perfect.