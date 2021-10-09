A time to be born, and a time to die

What I remember most about Paul is the way he fell in love with Chris Spanovich. I remember Chris, too, and her gentle face, her long brown gray-streaked hair and her slender frame despite her 60 years.

Paul first spotted Chris at a craft fair where he was selling the drums he made. He fell in love with her instantly, with just a glance, “without a word being said,” he told me, his eyes sparkling, as we sipped coffee at his Three Ravens Coffee House.

I met Paul Namsung when I worked from 2015-17 at Ghost Ranch Education & Retreat Center in Abiquiu, New Mexico. That sparsely populated area has more mesas, mountains and junipers than people, and the bluest sky I have ever seen.

Namsung loved northern New Mexico, too. A native of South Korea, he lived in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Los Angeles, but 30 years ago, he fell in love with the land and the silence of northern New Mexico. He moved to the village of Tierra Amarilla and opened Three Ravens there.

I went to the Three Ravens often when I worked at Ghost Ranch, on the days when I’d drive guests in the Ghost Ranch van up to the sleepy village of Los Ojos beneath the Brazos Mountains. There, art instructor Pomona Hallenbeck would turn them loose to paint. I took a book to read.