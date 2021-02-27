A three-second miracle

Within five minutes, I’d received my first COVID-19 vaccine, along with a little white card marked with the date and a sticker saying which vaccine I’d received (Moderna.)

I had to stick around for 15 minutes in case of an adverse reaction, so I sat down and chatted with a few people.

I had asked about receiving a shot simply because I had nothing to lose. I’m over 65, and I knew that unused vaccines are thrown out because once thawed, they cannot be re-frozen. They had excess that day because some people had missed appointments because of the previous day’s snowfall.

I walked out of that place in wonder, elated. I’d had a shot. I felt like I was slowly emerging from hibernation.

On Tuesday, I got my second shot. It was quick and painless, too, but this time, a nurse warned that I might develop fever, chills and a headache, like a faux case of the flu. “This is common after the second shot,” she said.

I headed back to work. By bedtime, I got chills. I put on wool socks and crawled under a down quilt, but I shivered most of the night. I hovered in and out of sleep like swaying on a hammock, dreaming of that bull sale I went to a month ago, and pitching my tent at Fort Kearny State Park last summer.