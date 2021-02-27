A three-second miracle

I never will forget the nurse who hurried out into the snowy parking lot at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds one afternoon in late January. I was at the fairgrounds covering the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic offered by the Platte Valley Medical Group for people in the vaccine’s Phase I — people over 65, or who had high-risk medical conditions.
As I circulated among those being vaccinated, I talked to a woman who’d brought her 87-year-old mother for her first COVID shot. The daughter, in her early 60s, said she had been vaccinated, too.
“They have extra shots. Some people didn’t show up today because of yesterday’s snowstorm,” she said.
Before I left, I politely asked the nurses if I could get a vaccine, but they said they had no extra. I knew vaccine supplies were limited. The staff worked off a list of people who had registered earlier with Two Rivers Public Health Department.
I thanked the nurses and left.
As soon as I started my car, a nurse came running out to find me.
“We will have surplus vaccines,” she told me breathlessly. “Come in right now and get one.”
I turned off the car and dashed back inside.
“Sit down here,” the nurse said, pointing to a folding chair at a long table. Alas, I couldn’t roll up the sleeve of my snug fleece sweater, so the nurse and I went into the bathroom, where I took off the sweater and got the shot. I barely felt it.
Within five minutes, I’d received my first COVID-19 vaccine, along with a little white card marked with the date and a sticker saying which vaccine I’d received (Moderna.)
I had to stick around for 15 minutes in case of an adverse reaction, so I sat down and chatted with a few people.
I had asked about receiving a shot simply because I had nothing to lose. I’m over 65, and I knew that unused vaccines are thrown out because once thawed, they cannot be re-frozen. They had excess that day because some people had missed appointments because of the previous day’s snowfall.
I walked out of that place in wonder, elated. I’d had a shot. I felt like I was slowly emerging from hibernation.
On Tuesday, I got my second shot. It was quick and painless, too, but this time, a nurse warned that I might develop fever, chills and a headache, like a faux case of the flu. “This is common after the second shot,” she said.
I headed back to work. By bedtime, I got chills. I put on wool socks and crawled under a down quilt, but I shivered most of the night. I hovered in and out of sleep like swaying on a hammock, dreaming of that bull sale I went to a month ago, and pitching my tent at Fort Kearny State Park last summer.
On Wednesday, those side effects had one foot in the door. I felt like a frail leaf in a strong wind. I worked from home. I put pork roast in the Crock Pot and slept all afternoon.
That evening, after dinner, soothed by a steaming mug of peppermint herbal tea, I snuggled under a fleece blanket and watched a PBS “Nature” show. It was about a man and his son-in-law who hiked 1,320 miles — the distance from here to Reno, Nev. — in 21 days in Greenland lugging heavy sleds of tents, gear and food.
I popped in the first disc of Ken Burns’ 2009 series, “The National Parks.” I learned about Truman Everts, who was lost for 37 days in 1870 in what is now Yellowstone National Park. His horse ran away with his blanket, his food and his guns. By the time he was found 32 days later, he was incoherent. His feet were worn down to the bone. He weighed just 50 pounds. After watching that, how could I complain?
I slept nearly 10 hours Wednesday night. By Thursday, the vaccine’s effects had fled like that horse that ran away. Safe from COVID now, I feel resurrected. Even with a few side effects, that shot is a quiet miracle.