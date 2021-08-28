A bittersweet ending to this year's camping season

August is a summer month, the calendar says. The temperature still flirts with 90 degrees. The corn is high, the trees are lush, and a coworker brought in a fat tub of homegrown tomatoes this week.
But by late August, autumn plays tug-o-war with summer. The sun sleeps in till 7 a.m. now. Sunset has crept up to 8:17 p.m. Kids are back in school, hoodies dangle from store racks and the Huskers open their season today.
September arrives Wednesday. Labor Day is next weekend. Camping days are waning, too, so I headed out to Fort Kearny State Recreation Area not long ago to camp for perhaps the final time this year.
I drove slowly around the campground and found a serene little campsite far from the T-Rex-sized RVs.
I pulled my nylon tent from its bag, put together the aluminum poles, poked the poles into the pockets in the lower tent corners. Quicker than I can sneeze, my tent was standing. I inflated my Therma-rest pad, then tossed it, my sleeping bag and pillow inside the tent and zipped it closed. My weekend oasis came to life like Aladdin rubbing his magic lamp. I was so glad I came .
I carried my cooler and my single-burner camp stove to the picnic table. I hauled two bundles of wood to the fire ring. I lugged two boxes of essentials — aluminum mugs, plates, knives and forks, camp soap, potholders, napkins, matches, fire-starters, flashlights, bug repellent, sunscreen, lanterns — to the picnic table, too.
I drove back to the park entrance station and paid for my campsite.
At last, I sat down with cold lemonade, a few pretzels and a good book and felt stress drift away like smoke from a campfire rises and disappears.
I watched the campground, too. A gaggle of kids played tag nearby. Dads fished with their kids. Preschoolers pedaled by on tricycles, behind brothers and sisters on two-wheelers. Retirees walked dogs. Down on the pond, a teenager paddled around in a kayak.
I had no TV, no radio, no air-conditioning, no WiFi. It was nirvana.
I did crossword puzzles. I read. I fried a hamburger and cut up tomatoes for supper. I hiked in the grassy area west of the campground. Three deer stared, their big eyes watching me come. As I got close, they leapt away.
As the sun set, I built a campfire. I roasted marshmallows, turned on my headlamp and read. By 9:30 p.m. the campground was quiet. Oh, a few campfires still glowed here and there, but the place had curled up and gone to sleep. Around 10 p.m., I did, too. The waning moon hadn’t risen yet, so I watched the stars through the tent’s screened roof until I fell asleep.
I rose with the sun before 7 a.m. Sunday and walked quietly around the slumbering campground. Then I built a small fire and made coffee. I fried bacon and scrambled eggs for breakfast.
By late morning, the RVs began to head out. The camper with Wyoming license plates that had pulled in across the road after dark last night was gone before 10 a.m.
A bittersweet reluctance comes over me when I have to take down my tent, so I lingered. By the time I pulled away at 1:30 p.m., the campground was nearly empty.
Campgrounds are such simple places. Each site is nothing but a lonely picnic table and a fire ring. It is dormant until Friday afternoons in the summer, when campers begin to sprinkle the place. RVs pull in. People spill out and set up lawn chairs, bikes and barbecue grills. Tenters pitch tents. All weekend, people hike, bike, fish, kayak, grill, light campfires, sip beverages of choice and shake off the tension of the world.
By Sunday, the RVs and tents leave, and the campground goes back to sleep.
In another few weeks, nights will get chilly. I always anticipate camping into October, but Mother Nature has the last word, and Labor Day is usually her swan song. I will put my tent away for the winter and dream of spring.