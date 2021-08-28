A bittersweet ending to this year's camping season

I drove back to the park entrance station and paid for my campsite.

At last, I sat down with cold lemonade, a few pretzels and a good book and felt stress drift away like smoke from a campfire rises and disappears.

I watched the campground, too. A gaggle of kids played tag nearby. Dads fished with their kids. Preschoolers pedaled by on tricycles, behind brothers and sisters on two-wheelers. Retirees walked dogs. Down on the pond, a teenager paddled around in a kayak.

I had no TV, no radio, no air-conditioning, no WiFi. It was nirvana.

I did crossword puzzles. I read. I fried a hamburger and cut up tomatoes for supper. I hiked in the grassy area west of the campground. Three deer stared, their big eyes watching me come. As I got close, they leapt away.

As the sun set, I built a campfire. I roasted marshmallows, turned on my headlamp and read. By 9:30 p.m. the campground was quiet. Oh, a few campfires still glowed here and there, but the place had curled up and gone to sleep. Around 10 p.m., I did, too. The waning moon hadn’t risen yet, so I watched the stars through the tent’s screened roof until I fell asleep.