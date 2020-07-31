I’ve covered Buffalo County fairs for the Hub for decades, so it was eerie at times during the six-day event that ended Monday to be at a fair with no carnival rides, food vendors, entertainment acts or big crowds enjoying those usual sights and sounds.
The horse show was in the outdoor arena north of the Exposition Center, but all other activities for the 4-H-only fair were in the southeast area of the fairgrounds.
Static exhibits were moved to the Exhibit Building to allow the social distancing required in the fair’s COVID-19 safety plan. Small animal shows were at the bingo stand and all large animal shows except pigs were in the open-air Gilbert Stafford Arena for the first time in 20 years.
Pig pens were set up Sunday in the open south end of the Ag Pavilion. Four-H families used a grassy area on the south side of the fairgrounds to set up tents and/or temporary pens for cattle, sheep and goats next to their trucks and stock trailers. Portable generators powered fans and grooming tools.
For each animal show, exhibitors brought their entries to the fairgrounds on show day morning and took them home after the show.
The masks required for everyone in or near show rings made it impossible to see or photograph full-face reactions immediately after grand champions were named. However, winners clearly had smiling — or crying — eyes.
Livestreaming 4-H shows was a great idea so extended family, friends and others could watch from afar, but I missed seeing people in show ring bleachers and walking through animal barns and static exhibits. I can tell when some fairgoers are recalling fond memories of past fairs.
I always hope that others, especially those who are generations removed from a farm and ranch, have come to the fair to learn more about agriculture from exhibits and 4-H families.
The unusual 4-H-only fairs this year in Buffalo, Dawson and Phelps counties were true to their original mission to showcase agriculture.
A history on the Buffalo County Fairgrounds website says the first agriculture exhibit was in 1875 at a downtown Kearney store. A Buffalo County Agricultural Society was formed five years later and hosted the first county fair in 1880 at Shelton. Kearney land purchased in 1884 has been the site for most fairs since then.
The other fair focus is family. It seemed stronger this year because only 4-H families could attend.
Buffalo County 4-H families gather to compete, talk about things in common, renew friendships, share joys during good times for farmers and ranchers, and give support in times of hardship or sorrow.
Those fair traditions came together in 2019, especially when McKenna Hubbard showed the reserve grand champion in the 4-H Market Beef Show. She carried in her jeans pocket a photo of her 7-year-old niece, Aubree Hubbard.
Aubree had died a few days earlier in an accidental electrocution at the rural Elm Creek farmstead of her grandparents — McKenna’s parents — Harold and Darla Hubbard. Aubree’s brother Hudson, 5, survived the accident.
The 2019 fair was McKenna’s last as a 4-H exhibitor. Aubree’s funeral was at the same time she had planned to participate in the Clover Kids Bucket Calf Show.
One of the first things I noticed on the fairgrounds last week was a 4-H green metal bench donated by the Hubbard family in memory of Aubree. To the left of her name is a cutout of a little girl, tiny calf and two 4-H clovers. To the right is a little girl releasing birds.
The bench was on the west side of the Stafford Arena because it was the center of 2020 fair activities. Its permanent home will be more centrally located on the fairgrounds so more people will see it at what everyone hopes is a normal 2021 Buffalo County Fair.
