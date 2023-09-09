Labor Day used to be a dark warning that summer was doomed. To me, who loves summer, it was deadly as a tornado siren.

Then, in 1978, southeast Ohio’s Lake Hope State Park became lodged in my soul when family and friends began camping together at this reservoir created by the Civilian Conservation Corp roughly 80 years ago.

And just like that, I learned to love Labor Day. Last weekend was our 45th year of camping over Labor Day weekend.

No wimpy RVs for us. We’d pitch tents, build fires, roast marshmallows, scramble eggs and concoct deluxe recipes like Silver Turtles, where I’d wrap pieces of chicken, potatoes and vegetables in foil and bake it in hot coals for an hour. Originally, we served it all on Melmac plates, but as the group swelled to more than 20 people, we switched to paper plates we could toss into the campfire.

We couldn’t squeeze in everything we wanted to do. We’d hike, swim, rent kayaks and go horseback riding. A few people fished. We’d read, talk, play cards and nap in the hammock we strung between two trees.

Sometimes after supper, we’d load up our cars and twist around hilly roads until we came to a meadow. We’d spread blankets on the damp grass, lie down and stare up at Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Casseopeia, Orion, and a constellation we named the Race Car Star. This is the same group, after all, that goes to the Indianapolis 500 every year.

All of this required more set-up than Christmas. We’d gather Friday night from Cleveland, Middletown (Ohio), Columbus, Indianapolis and Syracuse, N.Y. We claimed eight or so adjacent sites with a latrine nearby. We couldn’t reserve campsites back then, so for years, one couple would arrive on Thursday, pay for eight sites, and set up the homemade plastic dining fly that stretched over five side-by-side picnic tables to cover us in case of rain. They pulled in three other tables for cooking and food prep.

This tradition began drowsily when my twin sister Martha married Pat in 1975. He’d gone to Lake Hope as a child, so one weekend, he took her camping there. She had so much fun that she insisted — yes, insisted — that my brother, my cousin and I join them the next year. We borrowed a tent and went.

We had so much fun that we invited more cousins the next year, and more the next. We were drawn to Lake Hope like mosquitoes are drawn to blood.

Part of the magic is Lake Hope, a hilly, forested state park with 200 campsites, smelly outhouses and lots of bugs, including walking sticks and noisy katydids. It has winding trails and a wandering lake with lily pads, and an old iron furnace that was used at the time of the Civil War.

Every August, Martha sends out a Kamping Letter (that's how she spells it) which tells us all what to bring and what meals we're each assigned. Every year, this three-page masterpiece has a theme — the Olympics, the Presidential election. This year, it was the Happy Campers. She assigns cooking teams with equally festive names.

Does it rain? Of course. Downpours. Thunderstorms. One year, my daughter and I arrived at 3 p.m. Saturday to find that due to storms, we were the only ones there, but other folks soon arrived, and by dinner time, we had fires going and hamburgers frying over the coals.

One year, a violent thunderstorm crashed in on the 90-degree heat. It carried on so frantically all night that we got up and packed and left at dawn Monday. Another year I awake to find my tent floating — yes, floating — in a two-inch moat around it.

But most years, the weather was so perfect we never wanted to go home. That’s how it was this year, with three gorgeous dry, sunny days and comfortable nights.

Our favorite night? Sunday, and its night hike to the old abandoned Moonville Tunnel. Once used by the B&O Railroad, the tunnel is long and dark, and the aroma of creosote wafts through it. We walk through that dark spooky tunnel at night.

Legend says that years ago, a brakeman fell off a train and died in that tunnel, and that you can still see his lantern “a-wavin’ and a-glimmerin’” in there. We didn’t see his light last Sunday, but I heard the laughter of loved ones, all bound by bonds tighter than the walls of that tunnel.

Ever since we found Lake Hope, I’ve loved Labor Day.