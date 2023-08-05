I’m still not sleeping. I turn out the light and lie there restlessly as wired as if I’ve overdosed on caffeine.

I wish it were that simple. Instead, I am yanked back to that accident I wrote about last week. The bruises are healing. The stitches above my left eye were removed on Monday. It’s the memories that won’t rub off. There’s no delete button for the human mind.

Death tapped me on the shoulder that night.

The crash plays over and over like that old “Groundhog Day” movie.

I-80 west of Lincoln was as empty as Memorial Stadium in March as I drove home from an IndyCar race in Newton, Ohio. Then, out of the dark came that collision with something macabre and unseen.

The inflated airbags were suddenly just there. I did not see them explode, did not feel my glasses slicing a gash above my eye, did not feel them press against my arms like soldering irons, working so violently that I still have bruises 12 days after the accident. They held me in like giant marshmallows.

I knew I’d crashed, but with what? That freeway was empty.

I raised the air bag and saw a deer practically pasted against my grill, but then she darted off into the night.

My glasses laid neatly in my lap as if I’d taken them off after reading a paperback. I am not hurt, I told myself, but then I looked in the mirror and a red creek of blood running down my face.

I don’t remember if the car skidded, but it sat there, still running but not moving. I don’t know if the lights were still on.

I don’t know why another car — or worse, a semi — didn’t zoom up and smash me from behind and send my car careening across I-80 and into the westbound lanes. Or twirling over and over like an acrobat, depositing my lifeless body and demolished car in a corn field.

We always think we are in control, but we are not.

No car or truck screeched on its brakes as I nursed my car to the side of I-80. Angels must have taken the wheel.

I waited forever for 911. Cars hurried by. Traffic that had disappeared when the deer came was back, like the second act of a show.

The first first responder had such kind eyes that maybe it was Jesus who knelt down as I opened the car door. He searched my bloody face and asked me if I was all right. Yes, I said. I was alive.

I thought EMS staff always wore uniforms, but these men were in blue jeans. I guess they were volunteers. The truck said Pleasant Dale.

Once in the ambulance, my injuries cut to the front of the line. My bloody face. My right hand swollen like a football. My left arm was bulging on this side of my elbow. It still hurts. I lie there at night and feel pieces in there, like pieces of shrapnel, but they told me the X-rays were all negative.

I remember the scowling doctor who stitched up my face and turned me out into the night.

I remember flopping into the spare bed of an acquaintance in Lincoln, but I couldn’t sleep. When thunder grumbled at 4 a.m., it sounded like that violent, screeching crack of deer and metal.

I remember the deer’s face. It was as blank as an empty piece of paper. It didn’t look at me. It leaped up and hurried away.

I remember the impound lot. I couldn’t find my car. Stripped of its grill and headlights, it huddled, hiding, embarrassed, not wanting to be seen like this. Two days earlier, I had forked over $600 for a standard repair. I might as well have dropped that cash into the Platte.

I came so close to death. Why did I live?

Death, that grinning rascal, rudely barges in without asking. My children, who live on either coast, would have to identify my body, clean out my apartment, sign papers and plan my burial. Not yet, my mind begs.

My bruises are fading, but the emotional debris has settled in like a dirty pile of snow. I don’t expect it to melt anytime soon.