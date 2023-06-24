That comfy chair, the color of a sweet biscuit, nestles in a corner of my daughter Sara’s home in Aldie, Virginia. A wee white pillow that says "Best Ever Mum" is tucked in one corner. It is where she rocked her babies to sleep 18 and 16 years ago.

I saw that chair through damp eyes last week when I arrived to see my grandson Brendan, 18, graduate from Independence High School in Aldie. In mid-August, he will leave for Virginia Tech University.

It seemed like just a week or two had passed since I saw Brendan for the first time. He was just three weeks old. He lay like a soft sack of flour in his father’s arms outside their home in Simi Valley, California.

In that chair that sits empty now, Sara nursed Brendan and sang him lullabies until he closed his little eyes and drifted off to sleep. Last week, he earned his high school diploma.

Time never stops. We yearn to put the brakes on, but time has no brakes and no pause — no reset button and no repeat, either.

We grandparents know this, but we are slow learners. We’ve been through this cycle with our own children, and we are absolutely giddy when it starts over with grandchildren. We are certain that it will last forever.

We watch these babies become little tykes who ride Big Wheels, play T-ball and head off to kindergarten. Then comes day camp, soccer and middle school, and suddenly, high school, but we are sure they will always be children. We are dumbfounded when we realize that they will not.

That rude reality slammed into me when I watched Brendan file into the school gym with 445 fellow graduates at his commencement.

There stood the little boy who once sped his bicycle around his neighborhood with his friends. Who created elaborate freeways using pieces of cardboard on the floor. Who learned to use his dad’s cell phone to track lightning and airplanes high in the sky.

When Brendan was 9, he came to Kearney and peered down at I-80 from The Archway and watched cars and trucks roar below. He loved the trains. He wanted a tiny Union Pacific engine as a souvenir, so we scoured the city for one, but we came up empty.

When Brendan was 11, he and his family moved to England. I visited him there twice, but when he returned to the U.S. at the age of 13, I did a double-take. In the five months since I’d last seen him, he had grown taller than Jack’s Beanstalk and had evolved into a teenager.

In high school, he was captain of the junior varsity soccer team, played in the band and ran track. He learned to drive, found a girlfriend and got a part-time job at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

After his commencement ceremony, he opened his diploma and said, “As I walked up to get my diploma today, I finally realized that I was graduating from high school.”

His graduation gown displayed pins for varsity track, a decorative cord for the French honor society and a single medal for his above-4.0 grade point average all four years of high school.

The next day, Brendan put away the cap and gown and looked ahead like a frisky stallion waiting for the gate to open at Churchill Downs. Two days later, he registered for fall classes and chatted online with his adviser at Virginia Tech.

This week, he selected his dorm room. In August, he will depart, leaving a gaping void when I come to visit. His twin sisters are 16. In two more years, they will fly away, too.

I remember taking my daughter to college. We lugged her stuff up to her second-floor dorm room. We visited the bookstore, had lunch and heard a stirring welcome speech from the college president.

By late afternoon, it was time to leave. It has been 29 years, but I can still see Sara standing forlornly alone on the dorm steps as I drove past and valiantly waved good-bye. I cried all the way home.

Life is like that soft rocking chair. It’s a sweet reminder of the past, and I want to sit down and cuddle baby Brendan and keep him little forever, but he has left the gate, and I don’t want to miss that, either. The clock keeps ticking, and it won’t stop.