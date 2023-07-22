It's a good thing I love to travel. Last month, I rolled like a pinball 3,300 miles through 10 states while working remotely for the Kearney Hub.

It all began because I had three couldn’t-miss events east of the Mississippi. First, on May 28, was my 46th (and my family's 100th) Indy 500. Second was my grandson’s high school graduation June 12 in Aldie, Virginia. Third was the National Federation of Press Women conference in Cincinnati June 22-24.

I could have seesawed from Kearney east to Indy, back to Kearney, east to Aldie, west to Kearney, east to Cincinnati and west to Kearney again, but airfares and gasoline would have sucked my bank account dry.

Instead, I spun in and out of relatives’ homes back East like a drunken bumblebee. Scheduling my trip required a spreadsheet because my loved ones had packed June calendars, too.

My twin sister Martha couldn't have me in early June because her daughter Missy was visiting from Hong Kong in late May, and they wanted some private mother-daughter time. After that, Martha would drive Missy eight hours east to New York for her return flight to Hong Kong. Then Martha would drive eight hours back.

So I scratched Martha from early June, and from mid-June, too, because on June 17, she would go to Columbus, Ohio, for a Mass in memory of her brother-in-law, a priest who died of COVID in December 2020. Relatives were coming from Chicago, Denver, Des Moines and Georgia. She wanted to be there.

Next, I called my brother Bob in suburban Cleveland, but he’s the accompanist for the North Coast Men’s Chorus, which had a weekend of concerts in mid-June and a Saturday of intense rehearsals the weekend before.

My niece in Shaker? She and her family were madly packing to move to a new house June 27, and they were heading to that memorial Mass in Columbus, too.

As I studied my calendar, I decided that if I sandwiched visits in between my loved ones' activities, and kept moving like a fugitive, I could make this work.

First, I headed to the Indy 500. Then I hopscotched from Indy to Muncie, Indiana, for a quick lunch with a niece there. Then I drove two hours southeast to Middletown, Ohio, for four nights with my cousin Julie. I set up my laptop in Julie’s study and listened to freight trains rumble across the Little Miami River as I wrote. I worked so diligently she barely saw me.

Four days later, I headed 250 miles north to Cleveland to Bob’s house for his only available weekend. We walked the dog, browsed shops in Amish country and watched the Cleveland Guardians on TV.

Two days later, I headed 60 miles east to Martha’s house in Ashtabula, Ohio. For the next week, I wrote Hub stories at the library. We did squeeze in a concert and a play, and on Saturday, we poked around Fat Sally's thrift shop.

The next day, I drove 325 miles on the truck-jammed Pennsylvania Turnpike to Aldie, Virginia, for my grandson’s high school graduation. The day after the ceremony, I opened my laptop and got to work. I stayed for a week. On Saturday, we hiked at Maryland's Catoctin Mountain Park, not far from Camp David.

On June 18, I drove back to Ashtabula, but I took the scenic route. I meandered west on I-68 through mountainous Maryland, then headed up I-79 past Pittsburgh. I worked at Martha's house for three days.

On Wednesday evening I headed back to my brother Bob’s (he was stop #3, in case you’ve lost count) to spend the night so I could hop on I-71 Thursday morning and be in Cincinnati by 1 p.m. for my National Federation of Press Women convention.

After a fun-and-friend-filled convention and a delightful one-day tour of Cincinnati, I started back to Kearney at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Luckily, I escaped tornadoes that battered homes south of Indianapolis and spent the night in Danville, Illinois. I pulled into my driveway at 7:45 p.m. Monday, June 26.

The adventure reminded me that we all live very ordinary lives. We loved ones always visit for holiday fun or birthdays, but after the Christmas tree comes down, life returns to ho-hum routines. I viewed my loved ones' lives through a new, quieter lens.

Now that it’s over, I need a vacation.