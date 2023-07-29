Traffic on I-80 was light as I drove home late Sunday evening from the IndyCar race in Newton, Iowa. It had been a good day. I'd dropped friends off in Council Bluffs and continued on. I’d be home by 10:30 p.m.

Then came a horrific jolt and a thunderous crash. My airbags exploded. I'd collided with something, but what? I’d been the only car on the road. Shaking, moaning uncontrollably, I turned down a corner of the air bag and saw a deer practically pasted to the grill of the car. Then it ran off.

My seatbelt had held me like glue, but my glasses had tumbled into my lap, and when I glanced in the rear view mirror, I saw a river of blood running down the left side of my face.

Still quivering like Jell-O, I knew I had to get that car off the road, so I eased onto the shoulder, found my phone and called 911. I couldn’t tell the responder where I was, but he said, “We know where you are.”

I didn't remember the airbags exploding or how I’d gotten that gash over my eye or my glasses slipping into my lap, but I was still firmly clasped tight by that seatbelt.

It seemed to take hours for help to arrive, but the first responder hurried out of his car, came back and knelt down by my opened door. I will never forget his kind eyes.

He stared at my bloody face and told me my airbag had pushed my glasses into my eyebrow and cut my face. I never felt that. I don't even remember the airbags exploding. Suddenly, the airbags were simply there.

The Pleasant Dale EMS unit got me into the ambulance. My arms were bruised like old footballs. My right hand was as swollen as a balloon, and it had a puncture wound. “Air bags did that,” the ambulance attendant said.

My blood pressure was a shocking 187/90. They told me adrenalin was kicking in. I couldn't stop shaking. They told me we were going to Lincoln General. I closed my eyes and felt that vehicle shake and rattle all the way back to Lincoln.

As I lay there, I still couldn’t remember the airbags inflating. I knew only that the seatbelt and the airbags quite possibly saved my life.

At the ER — formerly Lincoln General, now Bryan West, they said — they spent the next two hours taking X-rays. Nothing was broken. A cold but efficient doctor put five stitches in my left eyebrow.

Just past midnight, they released me, but I had nowhere to go. I was 130 miles from home, my car was wrecked, and I had nothing but my wallet and the clothes I was wearing. I didn’t have a toothbrush, a hairbrush or even my phone charger. I know few people in Lincoln.

Slowly, quietly, angels began to appear. I called Lori Potter, former Hub reporter, in Kearney. I recoiled at asking her to drive to Lincoln this late to come get me, but I didn’t know what else to do.

Lori had a better idea. She called Cheryl, a friend in Lincoln whom I barely know. At 12:20 a.m., Cheryl picked me up. By now both arms were throbbing, but I had a sanctuary for the night.

Monday morning, I called four impound lots before learning where they’d towed my car. Cheryl drove me to the lot, but I didn’t see my black Nissan Rogue. “There it is,” the man said, pointing to a battered, gutted skeleton of what used to be my SUV. “It’s totaled,” he said.

Together, he, Cheryl and I emptied everything — my sleeping bag, my tent, snow brushes, maps and that phone charger — and put it all in her car. We drove west on I-80 and rendezvoused with Lori near Seward and put all my stuff in her car. Lori brought me home.

My bruised arms look like they’ve been battered with sledge hammers. Bruises and stitches blotch my face. I’m drowning in insurance paperwork. I still hear that ghastly crash impact when I fall asleep.

But I'm thankful for seatbelts and airbags, and for an empty I-80. Had a semi been speeding behind me when that deer bashed my car, I’d probably be dead.

Mostly, I’m thankful for friends who lifted me up when I was bloody, battered and stunned and gave me a bed and a ride home and TLC that I will never be able to repay.