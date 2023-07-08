Last evening, I sat down at my small round table with a steaming mug of sweetened hot tea.

I fingered the table gently. This was my mother’s table. She died seven years ago today. As I sipped my tea, I remembered.

I can still see her lying with closed eyes in her hospice bed in suburban Cleveland. It was a peaceful setting, quiet as a whisper. The hospice sat on the shores of Lake Erie. Her room had a patio overlooking the lake.

This was Thursday. I had held a bedside vigil since Monday. Thursday morning, the doctor told us she would die by Friday, but I secretly wondered how he could be so sure. Death comes on its own time.

It had been an exhausting week. I had flown in from Albuquerque at 1 p.m. Monday, July 4, renting a car at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and hurrying to the hospice.

Two days before, my sister had called from Cleveland to say that my mother had fallen and broken her hip and now, at age 94, she was quickly dying. I feared she might die before I got there, but when I walked in to her hospice room, she turned her head. She was awake. She had been waiting for me.

For the next four days, my sister and two nieces sat at her bedside, waiting. Life abruptly stops when you sit with a dying loved one. Nothing else matters, not the job or some forgotten errand or bills you forgot to pay.

The night before she died, we pushed her hospital bed onto the grass outside her room so she could see the sunset over Lake Erie. It was dazzling, red paint streaked against the sky, the ball of a sun slipping into the pewter-gray water.

She watched in silence. I wondered what she was thinking.

She knew she was dying. She had known it since she had fallen in her assisted living apartment and broken her hip a week earlier.

She had called me in Abiquiu, New Mexico, where I was working at a guest ranch. “If you want to see me, you’d better hurry home,” she told me matter-of-factly. Every elderly woman she knew who had broken her hip had passed away not long after, she said.

Five days later, she worsened. I was visiting my cousin Joe and his wife Janice on the Hopi Reservation in Second Mesa, Arizona when my niece called. Quickly I made flight reservations. I hurried back to Abiquiu, which was six hours away. I grabbed a dress to wear to the funeral and then drove to Albuquerque to catch a 6 a.m. flight July 4 to Cleveland.

Now I waited.

That week, my niece and I took turns sleeping on the rollaway bed in her hospice room. We didn’t want her to die alone.

Thursday night, it was my turn. I lay there at 11 p.m. listening to my mother’s deep, labored breathing. Then, it faded away. I crept out of bed, went to her bedside and felt her wrist. There was no pulse. I knew she had died.

I went out to the nurse’s station and found a nurse and told her my mother had died. She hurried into the room and did whatever medical professionals do to confirm her demise.

Then I did what I had done when my father died 16 years earlier. I found a quiet place to make the necessary phone calls.

I called my sister and my two brothers. I knew they would know why their phones were ringing. Nobody calls at midnight except to deliver bad news.

At 2 a.m., my sister and her grown daughter drove to the hospice. They just wanted to be there. We gathered in a sitting room overlooking Lake Erie and called my daughter, who was living in England. It was 8 a.m. there. A new day.

We then sat reminiscing as lightning flashed far out over Lake Erie. We laughed a little, cried a little and told stories about my mother’s homemade vegetable soup, the lively Easter dinners, her Easter egg tree and her tulips and begonias and everything else that made her unique and loved.

Her little table and the 80th birthday quilt we made for her are the only tangible relics I have, but every day, something sparks a gentle memory. It’s been seven years, but love never dies.