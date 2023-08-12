I’m inching my way back out on the road after my terrifying collision with a deer on I-80 three weeks ago. Meanwhile, my last two columns about that July 23 nightmare stirred up frightening memories for readers.

A man who asked to remain anonymous said he or his wife have killed or stunned deer in four states.

“I have raced a herd of mule deer in Kansas. I stunned a deer south of Kearney on the approach to the bridge over the Platte River,” he wrote. His wife killed a deer in Kansas.

“A herd of deer had their way with me in northeast Nebraska when I tried to dodge them and ended up flipped upside down in a ditch. Fortunately, I had my seat belt on because the airbags did not deploy,” he wrote.

“I hung upside down in my harness for about five minutes until a couple of passersby stopped and were able to cut me loose. That taught me not to dodge deer, but to steer straight ahead while jamming on the brakes and praying mightily,” he wrote.

It’s not only deer that have stymied his travel. Several years ago he and his wife were heading home from a visit to Fredericksburg, Texas, when two tires blew out on their RV. They got off Interstate 135 north of Salina, Kansas, and decided to camp there until morning, but a state highway patrolman stopped and convinced them to get their necessary belongings and check into a Salina motel.

“Twenty minutes after he dropped us off, we got a call from the Ottawa County sheriff’s office asking if we owned the RV on the interstate. It was engulfed in flames. The flat tires had caught fire from the overheated rims,” he wrote.

It was a total loss. Fortunately most of it was covered by insurance.

“There are angels all around, and sometimes we meet them unawares,” he said.

“The good Lord must have more work for us to accomplish before He calls us home — or He’s having labor problems and the mansions are not quite ready yet,” he wrote.

Another reader wrote that her grandson was heading home one night this summer after coaching a baseball game when a huge deer totaled his car and his confidence on I-80 near Pleasant Dale, the same spot where that frisky deer wrecked my car.

The driver wasn’t injured, but he called 911. A Seward County deputy arrived and promptly shot the injured deer. “Our son said that was the worst part,” she wrote.

She added, “We have a friend who thought he had run over a human on I-80 one night, but it turned out to be a pig. Another friend hit a cow on a county road.”

Still another reader can’t shake memories of the time she and her husband were driving on a two-lane Nebraska road and a car crossed the center line and smacked into them head-on. They survived, but she’s still skittish about driving two-lane roads.

As I get into the car these days, I remind myself that I’ve driven all over the country, including that 10-week solo journey from Cleveland, then my home, out to Nevada and back in 2009. I’ve driven in every state except Hawaii, including Alaska, and I’ve never hit a deer, or a moose or a cow, until now.

I’ve been lucky. On a Saturday afternoon in February a few years ago, I was heading south on Highway 58 out of Ord when I crested a hill and saw a clump of four or five deer on the highway in front of me. Fortunately, they bounded away across fallow cornfields and put on a glorious show on that sunny afternoon.

In the early 2000s, I was driving on a rural two-lane road in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula when I turned a corner and suddenly encountered a clump of buffalo plodding across the road. I had no time to slow down. Somehow, I threaded through them like Patrick Mahomes squeezing through linebackers as he searches for a receiver and a touchdown.

Deer aren’t the only threat on the highway. Drunken drivers, dozing drivers, icy highways, speeders, jack-knifed trucks and worse are out there, too. Maybe the real mystery is how we manage to survive at all.