Bashing this great country has become a hobby for some disgruntled folks in recent years, and I’m tired of it. There’s not a nation in this world that doesn’t have imperfections.

It’s about time we lauded America’s many gifts. As the Fourth of July approaches, I want to wrap my arms around this grand country and celebrate its blessings.

I’ve experienced Independence Day from Massachusetts to Idaho to New Mexico and back to Kearney, and it’s the same joyous summer fiesta everywhere, with flags, parades, cookouts, swimming and, finally, the grand finale - glorious fireworks.

It’s the same every year, everywhere, and I never get tired of it.

When I was 11 years old, my family celebrated Independence Day with dear friends in Denver. A sudden hail storm barged in on our backyard cookout and we raced inside for cover. I watched out the window, fascinated. Then we emerged and cleared ice chunks out of the back yard and set off Roman candles and fountains. I was in awe. Backyard fireworks were illegal in Ohio.

At home in Cleveland, we often had a July 4 breakfast picnic on a beach at Lake Erie. My parents would pack bacon, eggs, coffee and a grill, and off we’d go. We’d set little American flags on the table. We’d eat and swim until mid-afternoon, when we'd head home for steak and strawberry pie.

One year it was too cold for the beach, so my family met friends at a park. Swathed in sweatshirts, we huddled in the picnic shelter and nibbled on ham sandwiches. We built a fire to stay warm.

In 1963, we spent July 4 at Mesa Verde National Park. We didn’t see fireworks, but we sensed ghosts from the past in those cliffside dwellings. The female ranger with a voice as deep and booming as a rocket passed the hat for donations.

In 1967, I flew back to Cleveland on July 4 after visiting a college friend in Denver. I peered out from the airplane window, and, far below, I watched fireworks bursting in air all the way back home.

In 2010, when I worked at Ghost Ranch Education and Retreat Center in remote Abiquiu, N.M., we female staff members wrapped ourselves in bedsheets, made crowns out of tin foil and marched as human Statues of Liberty in the ranch’s Fourth of July parade.

On July 4, 1976, this nation’s bicentennial, my mother babysat with my four-month-old daughter while the rest of us headed off to see fireworks. My mother said she had a “perfect” Fourth cuddling her sleepy granddaughter and watching fireworks from Washington, D.C. on TV.

In 1977, my husband and I moved to Washington, D.C., so that July we headed down to the Washington Monument with our 16-month-old daughter to experience July 4 in the heart of this great land. My daughter is 47 now, and last year, she texted me a picture of her family sitting on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial watching the gala Capital Fourth celebration.

Other years, we’d flock to Blossom Music Center, the outdoor summer home of the Cleveland Orchestra for a patriotic concert that always concluded with the 1812 Overture, complete with cannons. The encore was always “Stars and Stripes Forever.” The crowd sprang to its feet, cheering, waving small flags and cheering. The evening ended with spectacular fireworks.

In 1993, I spent the Fourth with my two children in Grangeville, Idaho. We returned from a three-day rafting trip on the Salmon River late that afternoon. We were too exhausted to go find fireworks, but suddenly we heard booms outside. We dashed out onto our motel balcony and saw a terrific show.

Sometimes, my memories are bittersweet. Six years ago, I spent July 3 racing across the Hopi and Navajo reservations in Arizona and New Mexico to get to the Albuquerque airport because I learned that my mother was dying in Cleveland. I spent July 4 at her bedside. She died July 8.

This year, I’ll return to the rodeo in Sumner. I, a Cleveland native, stare in disbelief at the cowboys roping calves and clinging to grumpy steers. That rodeo has become an annual tradition.

As you wave the flag Tuesday, have fun. Ours is the greatest country of them all. I can’t wait to celebrate its 247th birthday.