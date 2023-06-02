I wonder what Arthur would have said had he been at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last Sunday and seen 20 of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren watching the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Arthur, my grandfather, launched that Indy tradition 100 years ago when he was 23 years old. I suspect he had no inkling of what he started.

It all began in late May of 1923, when he drove 325 miles from Middletown, Ohio, to St. Louis to deliver a load of furniture. With just an eighth-grade education, Arthur had founded the Hauselman Transportation Company in Middletown with his brother Homer.

On his way back to Middletown - travel was poky back then - he had stopped for the night in Indianapolis. The next day was May 30, Memorial Day. Curious about the famous Indianapolis auto race, Arthur wandered over to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and paid $5 for a seat behind the pits.

The race took five and a half hours. The average speed was 90 miles an hour. The top speed was an unprecedented 110 mph. Tommy Milton took home the $35,000 first prize. (This year’s average speed was roughly 225 mph. Winner Josef Newgarden pocketed $3.6 million.)

Arthur was hooked. He went back in 1925 and every year thereafter until the race was halted during World War II. He resumed in 1950, taking his son and grandsons and granddaughters. It grew from there.

At age 70, he called it quits, but we, his progeny, still make that annual pilgrimage to what’s deservedly called the greatest spectacle in racing.

In late February of this year, I decided to create a book to commemorate this centennial. Assisted by my son Matt in Los Angeles, we began compiling old pictures, dated letters and fraying newspaper clippings. I invited 16 current race-goers to submit a few memories.

Last Saturday night, on the eve of our 100th 500, the family celebrated with a meal, a digital show of pictures going back 70 years and a race car-topped cake with black-and-white checkered frosting. Matt and I passed out a 28-page book, “Our Checkered Past: 1923-2023.”

Before we ate, we held hands as my cousin Julie gave an invocation. She’s seen 63 Indy races since 1959. As she prayed, we closed our eyes and saw beloved faces, now gone, who used to go to the race. A hotel employee later said she felt goosebumps as she listened. “I could feel the love,” she said.

Our festivities continued Sunday. I felt our race ancestors up in heaven watching over all 330,000 spectators. The weather was flawless. When a race car hit the wall and an errant tire snapped off and flew toward the crowd, it fortunately missed the grandstand and instead soared high over the crowd and onto a parked car.

In the last 14 laps, a few eager drivers got reckless. The race was red-flagged by accidents three times, but on the final lap, Josef Newgarden zipped out in front and won by less than one second. We were delirious. He’s one of our favorite drivers.

Arthur stopped going to the race at age 70, but he lived to be 93. Every Memorial Day weekend, he’d sit down with a small portable radio and his clipboard and listen to the race and chronicle everything that happened like a careful reporter.

Arthur’s note-taking habit lives on. “Our Checkered Past,” oozes with memories and affection for tradition and family.

“Each year on Race Day, starting at 12:28 p.m., life is perfect,” Matt, who has seen 25 races, wrote. “I want to freeze that moment. I cry. I cry when 33 drivers fire up their engines.. I’ve never seen the Northern Lights, but I know the most beautiful sight on the planet is 33 cars forming 11 rows of three on the backstretch just before the green flag.”

He added, “Bur race weekend is also about the feeling we all share the night before.”

My cousin Jeff, 75, who saw his first race in 1956, wrote, “I feel sorry for the poor folks who have never experienced Indy.”

I suspect that on May 30, 1923, Arthur had no idea that he was starting the engine of a family tradition that’s still going 225 mph a century later. He left us a priceless legacy.