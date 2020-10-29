Civil War inspires in hard times

The Civil War, which spanned 1861 to 1865, normally doesn’t receive much attention, but that changes in times of stress and challenge. Columnist David Shribman of the Los Angeles Times observed this week that the war that freed the slaves comes into sharper focus for its ability to inspire and encourage. In times of difficulty and uncertainty, Americans are comforted by the notion that, if our union could survive that dark period, surely we can make it through anything.
That’s the kind of thinking we need as we find ourselves just five days away from the climax of the 2020 election.
Americans are voting in record numbers. That fact is no surprise. Politicians and pundits constantly are reminding us that this may be the most important election in our history. They’re calling on supporters to expend every drop of energy to save the nation from Americans on the other side.
Almost sounds like the Civil War echoing through this land, doesn’t it?
It’s the imagery of a massive struggle and desperately fighting for a righteous cause that prompted President Donald Trump to claim during the Oct. 22 presidential debate that no one has done more for the Black community than he has, with Abraham Lincoln being a “possible exception.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden traveled to the most famous of Civil War battlefields and spoke at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. A total of 3,155 combatants lost their lives during the three-day battle. After the dust settled, Lincoln delivered his inspiring Gettysburg Address, reminding the audience that men had sacrificed their lives so that the nation might live.
In his Gettysburg speech, Biden quoted Lincoln’s address that labeled the nation as “a house divided.”
Regardless which candidate prevails in 2020, it’s time for Americans to look beyond their differences, let the wounds of the divisive campaign heal, and embrace the great nation we’ve inherited by reuniting as Americans acknowledging that we all love our country. We must learn to respect one another as Americans and, in the spirit of free speech, acknowledge that our differences makes us stronger.
Lincoln delivered his most famous speech on Nov. 19, 1863. He said the words of politicians that day soon would fade from memory, but not the sacrifices of those who died for the nation.
Lincoln declared, “It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
