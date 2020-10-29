Civil War inspires in hard times

The Civil War, which spanned 1861 to 1865, normally doesn’t receive much attention, but that changes in times of stress and challenge. Columnist David Shribman of the Los Angeles Times observed this week that the war that freed the slaves comes into sharper focus for its ability to inspire and encourage. In times of difficulty and uncertainty, Americans are comforted by the notion that, if our union could survive that dark period, surely we can make it through anything.

That’s the kind of thinking we need as we find ourselves just five days away from the climax of the 2020 election.

Americans are voting in record numbers. That fact is no surprise. Politicians and pundits constantly are reminding us that this may be the most important election in our history. They’re calling on supporters to expend every drop of energy to save the nation from Americans on the other side.

Almost sounds like the Civil War echoing through this land, doesn’t it?

It’s the imagery of a massive struggle and desperately fighting for a righteous cause that prompted President Donald Trump to claim during the Oct. 22 presidential debate that no one has done more for the Black community than he has, with Abraham Lincoln being a “possible exception.”