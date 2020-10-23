 Skip to main content
Christians, beware

How can Christians support Trump? Can they honestly believe he shares our core values as followers of Christ? He is not compassionate. We’ve heard his rhetoric against immigrants and continual name calling. We saw his administration ripping children from their parents and caging them and heard him calling fallen soldiers suckers and losers. Yet, he said he has never had to ask God for forgiveness!

He lacks humility. He does not care about the sick or poor. His tax cuts have shown to be far more beneficial for the top 20% of earners. His charitable foundation was shut down because money that was given to help the sick and poor was instead used for his benefit. Does condoning white supremacists, stoking racial wars and committing adultery on all his wives line up with Jesus’ teachings?

Could God be any clearer?

Neither party wants abortions. The difference is upholding a women’s constitutional right. The CDC statistics make clear that abortion rates fell 22% to 26% lower under Obama/Clinton than Bush/Reagan/Bush43.

Joe Biden chooses faith and compassion over fear, and science over fiction. He will help heal our divided nation.

Barbara Zapata, Grand Island

