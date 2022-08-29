Censorship at Grand Island Northwest High School

Not so fast. Everyone seems to be dumping on Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators who eliminated the journalism program due to controversial student-written content.

Please ignore the fact that the Saga, the high school student newspaper, has been around since 1968. Disregard all that “freedom of speech” junk in the U.S. Bill of Rights, located next to the Second Amendment. Forget about letting teenagers express themselves without censorship.

The actions of the administrators speak volumes. Oh, and yeah, please excuse the fact that when I called the district office to ask a few questions — before I could get much farther than introducing myself and asking for the school district’s official side of the story — the person who answered the phone hung up without a word. Forget all that.

The value of this lesson will not be lost on the students of the district: Censorship is wrong. Censoring the voices of teenage students only causes them to speak louder.

I remember my high school years in Norfolk.

In the early 1970s, the hair of boys could not touch the collar of their shirts or the tops of their ears. To violate that rule meant a forced trip to the barber before you could continue your free public education, or at least combing your hair in a way that disguised your true intentions — of looking like moptop Michael Clarke of the California folk/rock band The Byrds.

Girls wore skirts. Those skirts must touch the ground when kneeling. Imagine having to kneel before your school administrators for approval.

I remember the underground newspaper that circulated in my high school. Possession of an unauthorized newspaper could result in a phone call to your parents or expulsion, if you couldn’t get off your knees quickly enough.

So here we are, half a century later, still dealing with this nonsense. This time the students wrote about LGBTQ topics instead of the Vietnam War or Civil Rights or equal pay for women. To be honest, I feared that students of today would have an easy path without any obstacles to strengthen their mettle. I thought they would forget about Kent State, about Bloody Sunday or about the Stonewall Riots.

I also recall my college years in the late 1970s. I crossed paths with an elderly veteran of the student rights movement who admonished me for my nonchalant attitude. She reminded me of the struggles others had endured to allow me the freedom to wear my hair as I chose.

To this day I can still hear the edge to her voice, the edge that put me in my place and reminded me that as I leisurely go about my day, someone somewhere is working hard to take those rights away.

We should thank these administrators who eliminated the journalism program at Northwest High School rather than allow teenagers to speak for themselves because it just encourages the students to try harder. Of course these young people will find a way to make their voices heard. Back in the day (I love using that phrase), we had mimeograph machines that the occasional honor student could get access to. Today the internet rules the roost. Want to know the yearly salary of Jeffery Edwards, superintendent of “Hall County School District 0082,” aka Northwest Public Schools? $186,304. It’s on the district’s website for everyone to see. Edwards receives about $91 an hour to hang up on a journalist.

These administrators and the district’s school board should know that not talking about sensitive issues only allows them to fester.

If you care about freedom of the press, about the education of young people and about how the actions of adults ripple through the minds of teenagers, I urge you to call Northwest High School in Grand Island, so you can experience the feeling of marginalization as the office secretary hangs up on you rather than deal with this issue in a productive way.