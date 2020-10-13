 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cautious with virus

Cautious with virus

{{featured_button_text}}

I drove through the Kearney area less than one week ago to place flowers on the graves of relatives and was stunned to read the headline, “Kearney hard hit by COVID-19; Two Rivers urges limiting large gatherings, wearing masks.” The Oct. 9 report really hit home. I found it peculiar that at almost every place I stopped — whether it was a convenience-store or motel — a significant number of people, particularly young people or middle-age people, didn’t have masks on their faces.

I wore a medical mask to protect myself and others around me to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Some people joked that the pandemic will magically end after the Nov. 3 election. Quietly, under-my-breath, I mumbled: “Nonsense. Please get your mask on.”

Using a mask may not be vitally necessary, especially among small families, but when a person visits a vulnerable person in a high risk-group — even if it’s grandma or grandpa or aunt Susie — people should treat that person as someone from a different household, unless they see them almost daily.

The virus doesn’t care if you’re related. It spreads by inhalation.

The United States’ 214,000 deaths equals the population of Lincoln. This isn’t something to trifle with or joke about. A person may seem healthy one day and test negative, yet later get infected and become positive a week later. Some people — even relatives and spouses — are asymptomatic and could be a super-spreader who crosses paths with bunches of friends or strangers at large gatherings, thus contributing to outbreaks. Everyone, please be prudent.

James Marples, Longview, Texas

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Virus threat a false dilemma

I just wanted to write in response to the “We Care, We Wear” billboard sponsored by UNK and the “Be Kind, Wear a Mask” sign that’s been floati…

Opinion

Biden signs stolen, damaged

Close to 100 Biden-Harris campaign signs have been vandalized or stolen from Kearney private properties. Even 4-foot by 6-foot barn signs have…

Letters

Elect our surveyor

There is an issue on the Nov. 3 general election ballot in Buffalo County concerning electing or appointing the position of county surveyor. T…

Opinion

Disrespect for American history

The first presidential debate confirms what we already knew: The president of the United States will not commit to a peaceful transition of po…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News