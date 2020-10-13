Cautious with virus

I drove through the Kearney area less than one week ago to place flowers on the graves of relatives and was stunned to read the headline, “Kearney hard hit by COVID-19; Two Rivers urges limiting large gatherings, wearing masks.” The Oct. 9 report really hit home. I found it peculiar that at almost every place I stopped — whether it was a convenience-store or motel — a significant number of people, particularly young people or middle-age people, didn’t have masks on their faces.

I wore a medical mask to protect myself and others around me to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Some people joked that the pandemic will magically end after the Nov. 3 election. Quietly, under-my-breath, I mumbled: “Nonsense. Please get your mask on.”

Using a mask may not be vitally necessary, especially among small families, but when a person visits a vulnerable person in a high risk-group — even if it’s grandma or grandpa or aunt Susie — people should treat that person as someone from a different household, unless they see them almost daily.

The virus doesn’t care if you’re related. It spreads by inhalation.