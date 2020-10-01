Cather center artwork

It’s been written that the United States knows Nebraska because of Willa Cather’s books. Born in Virginia in 1873, Cather came to Nebraska with her family at the age of 9, and wrote about the struggles of settling the wild prairie. Her books so artfully described the rolling countryside that readers virtually touched and smelled the tall red grass that swayed in the Nebraska wind.

It’s suspected that many of the characters who populated her books — which included “My Antonia,” “One of Ours” and “O Pioneers!” — were inspired by the people of Red Cloud, where she lived before her career carried her away. Before she died in 1947, literary critics placed her on the same level as some of America’s best-known authors, including Hemingway, Faulkner and Wharton.

Red Cloud is justifiably proud to be the place that inspired and motivated the author, and the small town of 1,300 residents — with lots of help from Cather fans across the nation — has ambitiously venerated its most famous resident. Cather’s childhood home has been restored, as have other important structures and places, including a tract of native prairie, the town’s historic opera house, and, most recently, a pair of adjoining buildings that make up the National Willa Cather Center.