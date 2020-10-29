Casino in GI would harm Kearney

To continue our education on the upcoming expanded gambling ballot initiatives 429, 430 and 431, the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, and Kearney Visitors Bureau would like to focus on our concern with the financial aspects and how it would affect Buffalo County.

Besides the initiatives not being fair, there are two major issues. They are property taxes and flow of revenue.

1. These bills are promising property tax relief taken directly from the tax generated by the casinos. The purported tax increments will be only around a 2% decrease in property taxes each year. In terms of numbers, that is comparable to a person who owns a $300,000 home seeing only a $60 decrease in property taxes each year. Our question: Is a $60 annual decrease worth the socioeconomic consequences?

2. Revenue will move to other counties. Buffalo County will see sales tax and revenue for restaurants and other hospitality businesses move to our neighboring counties that already have functioning horse tracks in place and would therefore have the opportunity to open casinos.