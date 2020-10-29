 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casino in GI would harm Kearney

Casino in GI would harm Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

To continue our education on the upcoming expanded gambling ballot initiatives 429, 430 and 431, the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, and Kearney Visitors Bureau would like to focus on our concern with the financial aspects and how it would affect Buffalo County.

Besides the initiatives not being fair, there are two major issues. They are property taxes and flow of revenue.

1. These bills are promising property tax relief taken directly from the tax generated by the casinos. The purported tax increments will be only around a 2% decrease in property taxes each year. In terms of numbers, that is comparable to a person who owns a $300,000 home seeing only a $60 decrease in property taxes each year. Our question: Is a $60 annual decrease worth the socioeconomic consequences?

2. Revenue will move to other counties. Buffalo County will see sales tax and revenue for restaurants and other hospitality businesses move to our neighboring counties that already have functioning horse tracks in place and would therefore have the opportunity to open casinos.

Omaha has used the argument that this will be positive for the state because of the revenue moving across the river; however, the difference between the Omaha area and Kearney is the travel. Consumers will not drive 45 minutes back to Kearney to stay in a hotel. They will stay in those neighboring counties. The same can be said for restaurants. Buffalo County is not a 5-minute drive like Omaha and Council Bluffs. We cannot compare ourselves to their situation.

With a casino comes event space, which again pulls revenue in the conference and event industry. Retail also will be affected in Buffalo County.

Overall, the monetary and socioeconomic impact of casinos in Nebraska will not be a positive outcome for Buffalo County.

Kearney Visitors Bureau

Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce

Economic Development Council of Buffalo County

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

My daughter target of exclusion

Imagine this scenario: Your daughter comes home from college. She shares with you that earlier in the week, a girl on her floor invited a bunc…

Latrine hunt at Yellowstone
Columnists

Latrine hunt at Yellowstone

Bubbling mud. Booming caverns. Rising steam. Old Faithful. Locked restrooms. Such were the five memorable days I spent with my son Matt last w…

Letters

Virus threat a false dilemma

I just wanted to write in response to the “We Care, We Wear” billboard sponsored by UNK and the “Be Kind, Wear a Mask” sign that’s been floati…

Opinion

Christians, beware

How can Christians support Trump? Can they honestly believe he shares our core values as followers of Christ? He is not compassionate. We’ve h…

Letters

Fact checking?

Let’s start with the COVID-19 virus. I just heard a fellow from Los Angeles blame his own state’s Rep. Nancy Pelosi for the virus because when…

Opinion

‘Mask thinking’ unreliable

I’m grateful for the recent dialogue on masking. To clarify, I respect a person’s individual conviction to wear a mask, but I wanted to respec…

Opinion

No delay, act now on coronavirus

Nebraska took a beating from the COVID-19 virus during the last few weeks. Indications are it will get worse. COVID-19 is in all of our 93 counties.

Opinion

No to casino gambling

Please vote against initiatives 429, 430 and 431. There is a reason to vote against casino gambling in Nebraska that is more important than th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News