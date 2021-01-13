Careful with the ‘Christian’ label

I want to thank Hub staff writers Mary Jane Skala and Lori Potter for their courageous columns calling out those responsible for the attacks on our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. I know they will receive angry and perhaps hateful responses and they knew they would. That makes their courage and commitment to truth even more admirable.

There are a lot of things to be said about the devastation of Jan. 6. Amid the horror of witnessing that assault on our democracy by Americans was the image of signs that said “Jesus my Savior/Trump 2020” and “I trust in God,” among others. I will never ever understand how anyone can equate Trump with Jesus.

He doesn’t go to church, he knows nothing about Jesus, he is a self-proclaimed assaulter of women, a serial husband, a known adulterer, he has no regard for the poor and the “least of these” and continually commits cruel and unjust acts against them.

He is no friend to the stranger that Jesus tells us to welcome. He holds up a Bible for a photo op but doesn’t even pretend to have read any of it. Just because he claims to be “pro-life,” apparently some Christians have consecrated him as The Chosen One. That alone motivates them to completely ignore his cruel, selfish policies and total disregard for children, education, the dignity of women and anyone not white or privileged.