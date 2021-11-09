Canvassing voters a political stunt

Regarding the story, “Leader: Canvassing group aims to verify voter information, clean election,” I find this to be a ridiculous waste of time. A group of private citizens who have no association with the Secretary of State, the local election commission or any government agency “canvassing” as they call it to somehow prove that there were no irregularities in the 2020 election (which we already know there weren’t) seems more like a conservative political stunt than something that will benefit anyone in our city.
They claim that, to quote Janet Steffen, their leader, “We’ve had maybe 10 irregularities” in which voters didn’t update their addresses with the election commissioner, which are not really irregularities at all. Sometimes that happens and as those people still reside in the city of Kearney, the fact that they vote at a different polling place really is not an issue as our elections do not include voting for specific offices represented by only one or some of the precincts. The fact of the matter is that the precinct you vote in is completely irrelevant.
The fact is that Kearneyites appear to be spreading this false narrative that the election was somehow questionable with no facts or evidence of any such problems that Trump has been spreading since the election and even before, as early as May 2020. The people of Kearney are not interested in this kind of divisive political gaming in our city.
What makes this entire exercise scream of politics and spreading the big lie is that, if any of those “volunteers” were to find irregularities it would make no difference, they could report them, at which time the election commission would need to vet the information and probably recanvass the entire city.
Since this is the case and this is a purely political stunt to create distrust in the security of our elections, I don’t intend to answer a single question if they show up at my door. Neither should you!
As a subscriber to the Kearney Hub, I’m also disgusted with the paper for publishing such trash and giving this fake news any air at all. I expect the Hub to report facts and newsworthy stories. This is neither factually based nor newsworthy. I hope in the future the Hub will ignore these types of obvious political stunts and instead stick to telling the truth, as they have for more than 100 years.
It would be a shame to have 100 years of being considered a trusted news source be overshadowed by stories that promote conspiracy theories and bring out the worst in us. The editor should have killed this story, instead of publishing it.
Kevin Queen, Kearney