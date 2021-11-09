Canvassing voters a political stunt

Regarding the story, “Leader: Canvassing group aims to verify voter information, clean election,” I find this to be a ridiculous waste of time. A group of private citizens who have no association with the Secretary of State, the local election commission or any government agency “canvassing” as they call it to somehow prove that there were no irregularities in the 2020 election (which we already know there weren’t) seems more like a conservative political stunt than something that will benefit anyone in our city.

They claim that, to quote Janet Steffen, their leader, “We’ve had maybe 10 irregularities” in which voters didn’t update their addresses with the election commissioner, which are not really irregularities at all. Sometimes that happens and as those people still reside in the city of Kearney, the fact that they vote at a different polling place really is not an issue as our elections do not include voting for specific offices represented by only one or some of the precincts. The fact of the matter is that the precinct you vote in is completely irrelevant.