 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Candidate bible

  • 0

Editor's Note

THE AUTHORS are co-directors of Voter Services of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska.

In the spirit of democracy, the League of Women Voters of Nebraska provides a statewide compilation of candidate information via VOTE411 (vote411.org). The online voters’ guide asks impartial questions of candidates running for local, state and federal offices in Nebraska. It is published before the primary and general elections.

VOTE411 requires the LWVNE to obtain email addresses for candidates to invite them to participate. To obtain the names of candidates, office, party, and contact information – including an email address – volunteers contact county election commissioners and clerks in all 93 counties. As Nebraska’s election offices compile this information in a variety of ways, it is often incomplete.

This is one reason why we need legislation like LB861 – introduced by state Sen. John McCollister of Omaha — which would require an email address on candidate filing forms. Without this requirement, candidates are often left out of the process or the League’s volunteers must spend hours attempting to contact them via phone or other methods. Currently, 1,443 candidates are in the VOTE411 system statewide and 1,133 of them — 78.5% — have not provided email addresses so that they can be invited to participate.

People are also reading…

Nebraskans deserve to be informed about the public officials listed on their ballots. VOTE411 benefits both the candidates, who receive free publicity about their campaigns, and the voters.

Please contact your senator to support LB861 as well as candidates you know to provide their email address to VOTE411@lwvnebraska.org to participate in our nonpartisan voters’ guide.

Claudia Stevenson and Walta Sue Dodd, Ogallala

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why such a fuss over Daylight Saving Time?

Why such a fuss over Daylight Saving Time?

My late brother-in-law Pat always said morning was the best part of the day. I wonder what he’d say now as Nebraska legislators are joining Washington, D.C., legislators in pushing to have year-round Daylight Saving Time. That plan will rip an hour of daylight off our mornings in our darkest months and move winter sunrise here to nearly 9 a.m. We’ll all be trooping off to work and school in the dark. I shudder.

Some changes awaiting voters

Voters of Buffalo County, every 10 years the federal government conducts a federal census. This requires all government entities within Buffal…

While you read, kids are growing

While you read, kids are growing

I saw another one of those emotional stories this week about our babies growing up so fast. The story had some advice: Don’t blink. Don’t miss…

How to talk with kids about war

Young parents and many teachers have been treading down a long dark path with their children and students, and it all adds up to a deeply trau…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News