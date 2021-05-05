Can kindness make a comeback?

There was kindness at the grocery store parking lot when the lady got out of her car to tell me I dropped a tub of butter under my grocery cart.

At lunch there was kindness when a new friend listened to me complain and offered to pay, even though I was the one who asked (begged) her to have lunch with me.

There was kindness when 10 customers ordered a specific shirt color from the online shop I own, and then found out that color was out of stock. Not one of them fussed when I emailed with the news. “I’ll take a different color,” they all said.

There was kindness when the man let me go first at the four-way stop, even though it wasn’t my turn.

Then a stranger who held the door open for me during my daughter’s dance competition. Another act of kindness.

Every day this week I’ve made a note of the kindness given to me and others. And I’ve promised to return the favor.

The world really is a lovely place. There are good things and good people all around us, even though sometimes we get so stuck in our own weeds we can’t see it.

I’m thankful for the stranger on the other line this week. She reminded me that it takes nothing but a moment of kindness to change a person’s entire week.