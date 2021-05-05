Can kindness make a comeback?

I’ve been so disappointed in people lately. Maybe it’s just the effects of COVID and a world that is so incredibly tired. Or maybe humanity has always been like this, and it’s just more visible lately. Either way, it’s frustrating. I’m sure I’m frustrating to others as well.
But after a week of wanting to bite people, I’ve started to see goodness again.
I ordered flowers for a friend. I didn’t realize this friend moved halfway across the country. (And, yes, I realize we aren’t close friends if I had missed that she moved.)
I got a call on Tuesday.
“Hi, Leslie?” said the stranger on the phone. “You sent flowers to this address, but she doesn’t live here. Did she move very far? I’ll deliver them to her!”
I called my friend. She moved 12 hours away. The stranger on the other line wasn’t able to deliver those flowers. But the stranger did send me a photo and then sent another a few days later to tell me how pretty the flowers are. And she thanked me profusely.
“I wasn’t expecting flowers. I’m sorry they weren’t delivered to the right person but they made my day,” she told me.
Her offer to deliver the flowers made my day, too. Maybe it made my week. My spirits were lifted because kind people seemed to show up everywhere.
There was kindness at the grocery store parking lot when the lady got out of her car to tell me I dropped a tub of butter under my grocery cart.
At lunch there was kindness when a new friend listened to me complain and offered to pay, even though I was the one who asked (begged) her to have lunch with me.
There was kindness when 10 customers ordered a specific shirt color from the online shop I own, and then found out that color was out of stock. Not one of them fussed when I emailed with the news. “I’ll take a different color,” they all said.
There was kindness when the man let me go first at the four-way stop, even though it wasn’t my turn.
Then a stranger who held the door open for me during my daughter’s dance competition. Another act of kindness.
Every day this week I’ve made a note of the kindness given to me and others. And I’ve promised to return the favor.
The world really is a lovely place. There are good things and good people all around us, even though sometimes we get so stuck in our own weeds we can’t see it.
I’m thankful for the stranger on the other line this week. She reminded me that it takes nothing but a moment of kindness to change a person’s entire week.