Can cooler heads win this war?

Vladimir Putin and the Russian army didn’t shock anyone by invading Ukraine, but they’ve upset the order of things and may have pushed nations of the planet across the border of the nuclear danger zone. If you were preparing to suffer through the unpleasant side effects of allied sanctions against Russia, don’t get too comfortable. This could be a long and exceedingly uncomfortable ride we all are in for.

The invasion certainly harms the people of Ukraine, but Putin’s foolishness and selfish behavior will cause harm to humans nearly everywhere.

Beyond the possibility of widespread warfare, the free world could face a period in which our planet’s most maladjusted leaders make life miserable for all. If Putin fancies himself a great conqueror, what’s to stop China’s leader, Xi Jinping, from following suit? If aggression goes unanswered in Europe, will it spill over into Asia? What will happen to Taiwan? If Europe and its western ally, the United States, make only feeble protests against Russian aggression, nobody should be surprised if the Chinese decide to seize the moment and grab Taiwan once and for all.

And then there’s North Korea. If the actions of Russia and China seem predictable, those of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un are far less so, and he has been developing nuclear weapons for the past decade.

Mankind has come to the point that nobody has ever wanted to reach.

The reality is that nobody wants to get into a nuclear war with either Russia or China or the five other countries with nuclear capabilities. In the past, the threat of mutual assured nuclear destruction was enough to keep the nukes in their silos, but the guarantees seem to have expired today.

There are plenty of potential conflicts that could break out around the globe. Those threats are real and the consequences are more serious than worrying about high-priced gasoline. These are serious times, and unless cooler heads prevail, mankind could pay a heavy penalty.

The first goal of our global leaders should be to confine all conflicts to conventional warfare. The next goal is to work hard for peace. Success will require patience, respect and unity among all nations. The human race has suffered a lot during the past several decades. Many people have needlessly died.

How many more must die because of the actions of another tyrant? Let’s come together as reasonable people and work out our problems. Surely, we humans have reached a stage where the world can live in peace and concentrate on real issues including the pandemic, famines, refugees, natural disasters and climate change.

And as for Putin and his quest to reunify the Soviet Union, he needs to get real. There’s no justification for his aggression. Russians don’t support the invasion. Putin has taken on more than he can manage. He should face the truth because he will fail.