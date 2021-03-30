Bye, bye, bargain jeans

Even though I knew about this store, I had never been in it before. Because there was no way my mother would spend so much money on a name-brand T-shirt or, worse, a pair of jeans that “won’t fit you next year.”

Our shopping center of choice was my sister’s closet or the half-price store down the street from the mall.

I left the store empty-handed.

To the dance my friends wore jeans with rhinestones and cool pockets and silky shirts. I wore an off-blue, cotton ruffle shirt that we bought from the discount rack.

I want to say it didn’t bother me. I want to say I was a confident young teen who didn’t care about dumb things like fashion or money. But that would be a lie and mom always told me to never lie.

I walked back into that store this weekend. I’ve been in a few times, but rarely buy anything for myself. But this time, I brought my 12-year-old daughter, Ella, with me. She’ll be in seventh grade this fall.

“Would you like to try on a pair of jeans?” the sales rep asked.

“No, thank you,” I told her. “I have plenty of jeans.”

Plenty of jeans from the discount store, of course.