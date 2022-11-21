Brown: Thanksgiving column for the other 7,999,999,999 people

My dad used to say to me, “You’re one in a million,” as if to recognize my unique skills and talents amidst the throngs of people on this planet. At least that’s the way I took it. Looking at it a different way, I think he meant that I had better shape up and conform because, as the Japanese proverb says, “The nail that sticks up gets hammered down.” He viewed me as just another nail — one in a million sticking up — scheduled for a good hammering.

For anyone feeling generally insignificant, consider that the United Nations declared Nov. 15 as the “Day of 8 Billion.” Experts at the UN estimated that the population of the world reached eight billion on that day. I had no idea. I thought we had at least that many people long ago and most of them spent Nov. 15 trying to make a left hand turn from Second Avenue to 25th Street in the heart of Kearney.

Okay, that was a joke.

What does it mean to share this world with eight billion other people? I’m rounding up the number because I’m sure we’re a tad over the eight billion mark today. If you laid eight billion people head to toe, the line would stretch from Elm Creek to the moon and extend an extra 500,000 miles into space. While this may be difficult to visualize, imagine everyone on Earth gone for a few hours until they came tumbling back to the ground.

Sometimes when I find myself in a large group of people, I focus on one very amazing thought: Everybody here owns at least seven pairs of socks. Some basic multiplication drives home the fact that we share this planet with a large number of socks, few of which match.

In all reality, understanding a number like eight billion eludes my comprehension. And besides, in our daily orbits we come into contact with very few people. What should I make of the billions of other people in this world? Lately on Twitter I have started following people with my same name. I follow a college math professor in England named Rick Brown. He rarely tweets, but when he does, I feel like I’m reading my own posts and golly, don’t I seem smart.

Most of the artists I interview for my articles talk about making a connection with the audience. Whether performing music, creating paintings or writing novels, the artists strive to connect with someone, to share an idea or explore a feeling. When I think about sharing this world with eight billion other people, the number feels overwhelming. But when I focus on one or two people over dinner or just smile at someone while shopping, I can cope. And in this time of thanksgiving, it feels good to pause and find a ranking somewhere in that line of people theoretically extending to the moon and beyond. I fit in solidly in the middle — not the poorest and certainly not the richest. In a line of nails, I might not need hammering after all. And for that, I feel extremely thankful.