I might be a little difficult to reach this month. On the first day of May, I heard a story on the radio about cell phones and suicide prevention. The crux of the story highlighted how individuals contemplating self harm often confide in their cell phones by journaling, leaving an audio recording or making a video. The report said that phones are always with us, never far from our reach.

That got me to thinking. The first thing I do in the morning is turn off the alarm, check the time, consult the weather report and to see if anybody has been yelling at me throughout the night via text. I have a goose neck cell phone holder next to my bed so that my phone floats several inches away from my eyes throughout the night.

The last thing I do at night is scroll through social media to see if I need to know anything to feed my dreams. Throughout the day, I keep my phone in my pocket or on another flexible cell phone holder several inches above my desk, hovering in the air, awaiting my beck and call.

After considering all that, I wondered if I could go through the month of May without my cell phone at my fingertips. I decided to leave my phone at my desk while I slept. I also decided to not take it along with me while running errands. To prove that I’m not a complete Luddite, I am making exceptions to my “No-Phone” May when I’m expecting a call or I have some other compelling reason.

My 21-year-old daughter confronted me with a dozen scenarios that would require a cell phone. “What if somebody in the family got in a wreck and the police try to contact you?” “What if you wanted to know the start time of a movie?” “What if you won the Nobel Prize for Journalism and the committee wanted to contact you right away?”

Only two journalists have won a Nobel Prize, one in 1935 and another in 2021. I think I’m safe in that department since I only write fluff pieces. As for her other concerns, what did we do 20 years ago when everybody had a land line? Somehow we survived. These days I use my phone as a camera, a stopwatch, an alarm clock, a television, a flashlight, a web browser — oh, and yeah, a phone — just to name a few. But life goes on without a phone.

I’m a week into my experiment. So far, so good. To be honest, I don’t think anyone really noticed that I’m out and about in town without a phone. So far no roadblocks on the highways with authorities checking to make sure I carried a phone. I have missed photographing a few sunsets, but I think life will go on.

And so far no one on social media has noticed that I haven’t spent hours at a time endlessly scrolling through petty videos with the disclaimer, “You won’t believe what happened, watch all the way to the end,” no descriptions of weekend plans and no ideas from influencers on what I should buy next.

Maybe I should purchase a real flashlight. I’ll order one next month just before I fall asleep with my phone in my hands once more.