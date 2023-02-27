As I waited in the wings of the Minden Opera House to “take the stage” in my first ever experience performing stand-up comedy, two thoughts went through my head: 1) I’ve never been backstage here before, and 2) Am I wearing pants? A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but those seconds before striding on stage to make people laugh can do horrible things to someone who considers himself moderately to severely humorous. I looked around at the trip hazards backstage and then confidently walked to the microphone.

All this started when I interviewed Billie J, a comedian from North Platte, who brought along two other comedians, Talon Saucerman and Ethan Abramson, for a night of laughs in Minden several weeks ago. I usually enjoy interviewing comedians, and as we talked, I couldn’t help but toss in a few jokes and stories here and there. I should have known better than to pontificate during my interviews.

At one point Billie J asked, “So, do you want five minutes to open the show?” I took that as a cue that I should adopt a more professional attitude and quit making jokes about my knuckle-dragging third grade teacher who — well, never mind. I quickly declined, but later, when she asked me again, I thought she might actually be serious.

Long story short, I agreed to tell a few jokes because, well, Minden is pretty far from Kearney and who could possibly be in the audience who would know me? And my ego. I mean, my ego got the better of me. When I make a joke, I often think of the quote, “You can pretend to be smart but you can’t pretend to be funny” — unless you have a piece of sweet corn stuck to your teeth on a first dinner date with somebody your pastor set you up with.

As soon as I got my bearings on stage, I said something like, “Wow, it’s great to be here tonight.” After that lie, my mind went blank. Please refer to the first paragraph of this essay about “a mind is a terrible thing to waste.” Luckily for me, before I said anything, I taped my notes to the microphone stand. I just had to look at my notes for a split second — and everything kicked in, sort of like survival training in the jungle.

To be honest, I heard the audience reacting several times but I really had no idea about my performance. Sure, I found myself checking to make sure I actually had on a pair of pants because when it all comes down to you, on stage, all alone with something to say that you think might be funny, well, the world can be a dark, lonely and confusing place. Then, without warning, someone yelled, “We love you, Rick Brown. You’re hilarious.” Okay, that didn’t really happen but maybe next time.

Backstage, Talon said it takes about 10 years to really hone a stand-up routine. I had been at it for at least a week — so just another nine years, 11 months and three weeks to go. I learned that just because something looks easy doesn’t necessarily mean that, in the real world, it is easy. Would I exchange the experience for anything? I might trade it for a shiny dime if I had to do it all over again. Maybe next time I’ll try it without pants and see if that helps.