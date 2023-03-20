A reader took me to task the other day. She wrote: “With all the important things happening in our world, you write about such trivial nonsense as new baseball rules, Valentine's Day bank holidays and receiving unplanned phone calls. Honestly, why can’t you take your writing responsibilities more seriously and write about something like establishing a time zone on the moon.”

Yes, we live in a complex, demanding and confusing world. If I can add to all that, well, let me just say that I’m honored to do so. As it turns out, space organizations around the world want to explore the possibility of giving the moon its own time zone. And why not?

With the disgust stirred up at the mere thought of moving time forward an hour for daylight saving time, these experts want to mix it up a little more by adding a time zone on the moon. That way we will have an additional nonconsequential subject to discuss over happy hour at the end of another mind-numbing work day.

Currently, countries who send individuals to the moon use the time in the country of origin. Say an astronaut gets $12 an hour and must clock out for coffee breaks, meals and sleep. Should that astronaut get paid for traveling to work?

And when does the work day start? As a hard-working taxpayer, I resent that my money goes to some Right Stuff guy looking out the window while joyriding to the moon — while the rest of us live by the motto of “Time to lean, time to clean” between dumping baskets of fries.

The idea of “a common lunar reference time” came up at a meeting of the European Space Agency in the Netherlands last year. I get it. We have everything else under control in the world right now, so why not gather some high-achieving, over-educated geniuses and let them wrangle over establishing a time zone for the moon?

What time is it on the International Space Station? I’m glad you asked. The station operates on Coordinated Universal Time, so I imagine you can pretty much decide for yourself when 5 o’clock finally rolls around and you can relax with a few adult beverages while pushing random buttons on the control panel and asking yourself, “I wonder what this joystick does?”

As for “turning in for the night” while orbiting the Earth, the sun rises more often than the Huskers dump football coaches.

But back to the moon.

Personally I object to establishing yet another interplanetary time zone when we can’t even figure out the seasons on Jupiter. Mercury rotates on its axis once every 59 Earth days. The bad news? You’d spend more than nine months waiting for the weekend.

The good news? That weekend would last slightly longer than four months. Don’t worry if the math seems a little wonky, that’s Mercury for you.

And to make things even more complicated, clocks run faster on the moon than here on Earth, reportedly gaining 56 microseconds each day, about the same amount of time I spent coming up with solutions on this topic.

While the editorial page should feature stimulating essays on important topics, I feel a certain amount of satisfaction knowing that I lowered the bar just a tad by pondering these deep and critical issues. This seems like the perfect time to stop writing this column and reset my watch for daylight saving lunar time.